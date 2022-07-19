Events & Retreats – 7.20.22

I Have Seen the Lord! Dominican Women Preaching with their Lives

The Dominican Sisters of Peace continue our celebration of the 200th Anniversary of Dominican women in the US with prayer and a presentation for the Feast of Mary of Magdalene, Patron of the Order of Preachers, on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 3:00pm EDT. The program will include prayer, a reflection by Claire Noonan, D. Min. and dialogue among participants. The reflection is entitled, “I Have Seen the Lord! Dominican Women Preaching with their Lives.”

Claire Noonan has served as the Vice President for Mission and Planning at Dominican University in River Forest, IL. She will focus on the future of the preaching charism of Dominican women in the US.

All are welcome to join via livestream. Click here to join the event live beginning at 2:30pm, or copy and paste the following link into your browser:

https://DominicanSistersofPeace.zoom.us/j/6144161020?pwd=M0Q2a3Y0eW94OEpxTlNDWXpScmI5UT09.

Meeting ID: 614 416 1020

Passcode: 456654

Click here to view the program and prayer document.

Mass of Thanksgiving – Mission San Jose General Chapter

The Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose are having their General Chapter July 23-30. We want to share with you the Mass of Thanksgiving July 30 at 4:30 Pacific Time. We hope you can join us in this joyous occasion and give us your blessing with your attendance.

You are invited to a Zoom webinar:

When: Jul 30, 2022 04:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Mass of Thanksgiving

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/97864268078?pwd=ZG4zNWdKb242OTNneFJkaUcyUUN6Zz09

Passcode: MSJ

Fall Event with Valarie Kaur

The Dominican Sisters of Peace are co-sponsoring an event with Lewis University and the Gros Institute. The speaker, Valarie Kaur, is a social justice activist, lawyer, filmmaker, innovator, mother, and Sikh American thought leader who founded the Revolutionary Love Project — a movement that envisions a world where love is a public ethic. Valarie is an inspiring and engaging presenter on a theme so relevant in today’s world.

You may attend in person at Lewis University, Romeoville, IL, or by live stream. Cost for event is $25 in person; $15 to stream.

If you are not familiar with her, you can find her featured on a TED talk and read her book, SEE NO STRANGER.

Date October 20, 2022

7 PM CDT

This is an opportunity for individuals, groups, classes.

Valarie is a challenging, inspiring, and engaging speaker.

Welcoming our Refugee Brothers and Sisters

Please join us on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:00 pm, when we welcome Sr. Norma Pimentel, MJ, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, who will address the topic, “Welcoming our Refugee Brothers and Sisters.” As many of our communities are opening their doors and heart to refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan, Latin America, and throughout the world, Sr. Norma’s words and witness to this critical ministry become ever so relevant. We are fortunate to have her with us.

You can register for this event, in person or virtually, at: https://centeratmariandale.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/calendar/event/955

A flyer is attached.

Organ Concert

Join us for an organ concert on Wednesday, August 17, at 7 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound featuring Dr. Jan Kraybill. Dr. Kraybill is a Grammy nominated concert artist, musical leader, speaker and advocate for the power of music to change lives for the better. Hailing from Kansas City, she has performed across the U.S. and Canada, in Australia, Europe, Russia, South Korea and Tahiti. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

No Child Left Inside Camp

Sinsinawa Mound is sponsoring a summer camp designed to connect children with the living world and cultivate a sense of deep respect and wonder for one another and the Earth on Thursday and Friday, August 18 and 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Participants should be ready to learn about themselves and nature, get some exercise and have fun! This camp is open to those who are 7 to 11 years old. Please bring your own lunch, hats, sturdy shoes, sunscreen and water bottles. The camp fee is $60 and you will need to register by Monday, August 15 or until the camp is full. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

The Experience of God in Everyday Life: A Day of Reflection

We know that God is present everywhere and all the time, yet many find it hard to recognize that presence. The Experience of God in Everyday Life: A Day of Reflection will explore ways that we can be aware of God’s presence. Patricia Cooney Hathaway, PhD, Professor of Spirituality and Systematic Theology at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit, offers the program from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022.

In the morning, participants explore the seasons of grace and the challenge of finding God. The afternoon session focuses on portraits of grace in each season of our lives and on the stories of women who model holiness through the prism of the Beatitudes.

The workshop is offered in-person only. Guests will be screened for COVID-19 and required to wear masks.

The cost is $25 and registration is required. To register, visit www.webercenter.org and click on “programs”; call 517-266-4000; or email webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Weber Center is located on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.