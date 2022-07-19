An Update from the UN: High Level Political Forum Summary

The High-level Political forum closed July 15 at 6:30 PM. Conference room four in the United Nations building was full. The Nation State Members were present as well as those of us in the NGO balcony. A remarkable attendance.

The Ministerial Declaration of the high-level segment of the 2022 session of the Economic and Social Council and the high-level political forum on sustainable development, passed unanimously. Several member states stated what they would have liked to have seen in the declaration but overall accepted the outcome document.

The document was facilitated by the two co-facilitators, Her Excellency Margo Deiye, Permanent Representative of Nauru and His Excellency Mr. Maurizio Massari, Permanent Representative of Italy. These two were effusively thanked for their tireless work on the document.

Collen Vixen Kelapile, the President of ECOSOC, currently the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Botswana to the United Nations in New York was the 77th President of ECOSOC.

The Ambassador gave the floor to all nation states that wanted to make a comment on the document. It seems that paragraphs 131 and 39, and 127 were the most commented on during this segment of the forum.

Overall, there was an amazing energy after such a long two weeks. It was the first event at the UN since February of 2020 that was so well attended. Congratulations to all.

A series of important interrelated meetings regarding the future of our planet will continue this fall. These meetings are a continuation of COP 15, known as the Conference of Parties. The Biodiversity Summit, September 21st in New York will consist of high-level panel discussions on themes such as:

Island Biodiversity

Dry and Sub-humid Lands Biodiveristy

Polar Biodiversity

Forest Biodiversity

Marine Biodiversity

Mountain Biodiversity

Inland waters Biodiversity

Agriculture Biodiversity

September 21, from 9:55-3:30 pm will be the beginning of the World Biodiversity Summit at the UN in New York. To participate in this day long summit please register here.

The summit will be followed by COP 27, UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 7-18 November 2022 and culminating in Montreal at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity 5-7 December, 2022.

The objectives of the summit are to accelerate public and Private Partnerships , as well as innovations and investments for Nature.



At last year’s Cop 26 HRH Prince Charles launched the “Terra Carter.” a follow up to the Magna Carter of 1215. He encouraged the conference to be Bold and outline clear steps for nature, people and planet. For more on the Terra Carter please view this film as well as view https://www.sustainable-markets.org/terra-carta/