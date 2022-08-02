Events & Retreats – 08.03.22

Organ Concerts

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join us for an organ concert on Wednesday, August 24, at 7 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound featuring Charles Barland. Currently, he is the Professor of Music and University Organist at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa. As an organist, he has performed throughout the United States, Germany, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England. He has also performed in Armagh, Glasgow, London, Munich, Boston, Orlando, Chicago, Milwaukee, Los Angeles and Honolulu. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Join us for an organ concert on Wednesday, August 31, at 7 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound featuring Dana Robinson. Dana is the Associate Professor of Organ and Chairman of the Keyboard Area at the School of Music at the University of Illinois. He has performed at national conventions of the Organ Historical Society and the Westfield Center for Early Keyboard Studies and regional conventions of the American Guild of Organists. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Sinsinawa Mound Market

On August 24, Sinsinawa Mound will be hosting a market from 4 to 7 p.m. The market will be held at the Sinsinawa Collaborative Farm and feature multiple vendors. The featured vendors will be Collaborative Farmers, Sandhill Farms, City Girl Farming, The Mound’s Farm, Sinsinawa Bakery and Sinsinawa Book & Gift Shop. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Siena Retreat Center to Offer Retreat on “The Great Turning”

Led by Zen teacher Paula Hirschboeck, this in-person weekend retreat held September 9 and 10, will explore the environmental tipping point of our planetary home through the lens of spirituality and the Universe Story. Additional info is at: https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/events/paula-hirschboeck-weekend-re-volution-and-great-turning

Virtual Book Discussion: To Speak For the Trees by Diana Beresford-Kroeger

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be leading a virtual book discussion of Diane Beresford-Kroeger’s book “To Speak For the Trees: My Life’s Journey from Ancient Celtic Wisdom to a Healing Vision of the Forest”. Beresford-Kroeger, world-recognized botanist, medical biochemist and visionary, has revolutionized our understanding of the natural world with her startling insights into the hidden life of trees. In her riveting memoir, she uncovers the roots of her discoveries in her extraordinary childhood in Ireland. This book discussion will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, September 6, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Please register by September 5 and the event is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

For the Trees: A Book Discussion & Forest Meditation

SINSINAWA, Wis.—On Saturday, September 3, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sinsinawa Mound will be hosting For the Trees: A Book Discussion and Forest Meditation. Diane Beresford-Kroeger’s book “To Speak For the Trees: My Life’s Journey from Ancient Celtic Wisdom to a Healing Vision of the Forest” will be the foundation for our time together on the grounds of Sinsinawa Mound. Our time together will be both a book discussion and a meditation with trees. Though reading “To Speak For the Trees” is not required, it will enrich our gathering. Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be leading the event. Please register by September 1 by 4 p.m. and the event fee is $20. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.