Sister Spotlight – Sister Gail Nimrod, OP

The seeds of Adrian Dominican Sister Gail Himrod’s life-long dedication to music and her 40 years at Providence College in Providence, Rhode Island, began years before and far away. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, Sister Gail and her family moved to Ohio, first in Columbus and Middleton and finally in Van Wert.

It was at St. Mary School in Van Wert that Sister Gail met the Adrian Dominican Sisters. She gained her love for music from her parents and took piano lessons from Sisters Catherine Genevieve Miller, OP, and Mary Luke Kinstle, OP. In addition, she sang in the parish choir and in her high school chorus.

She entered the Adrian Dominican Congregation in June 1954, ironically part of the crowd dedicated to Divine Providence. In her early years of religious life, Sister Gail taught in a number of Adrian Dominican schools in Illinois and Michigan.

Sister Gail holds a bachelor’s degree in music and English from Siena Heights College (now University) in Adrian, a master’s degree in music history and musicology from the University of Michigan, and a doctorate in music education and music history from Boston University.

While taking a semester of courses at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., Sister Gail often went to the Dominican House of Studies for liturgy and use of the library. While there, she met a Dominican Friar from Providence College in March and told him about her newly completed master’s degree. “He told me they were trying to start a music major at Providence,” Sister Gail recalled. “He asked if I was interested and I was because I wasn’t doing anything with my degree.” In November, the Friar asked her to submit her resumé.

Sister Gail began her service at Providence College in the 1974-1975 academic year. By that time, she said, Providence was offering music courses but still had to develop the degree program – a project in which she became heavily engaged. “It involved looking at music programs at nearby colleges,” as well as writing up materials and the proposals to be approved by the Committee on Studies.

“There were specific history and theory courses outlined for a music major, Sister Gail recalled. Students needed to take these courses, as well as private lessons for their instrument, to be declared a music major.

Sister Gail also led the Music Department’s efforts to gain accreditation through the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM). “The initial accreditation inquiry began with my attending the yearly national meetings in order to determine whether we were ready for this step,” she recalled. She directed the department’s self-study and drew up the required documentation. After the NASM visiting team’s report and Providence’s response, the college was accredited to offer music major, Sister Gail said.

In her ministry at Providence College, Sister Gail taught courses such as The History of the Middle Ages, Music in the Classical Era, Women and Music, Music and Society, and Music Appreciation for various periods. She also chaired the Music Department at various times, served on the Faculty Senate. Her committee work included the Diamond Jubilee Committee, preparing for the celebration of Providence’s 75th anniversary, and the Centennial Committee, planning for the college’s 100th anniversary in 2017.

Sister Gail also played the organ for nearby parishes. For about five years, she served as assistant organist for the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, often substituting for Dr. Alexander Peloquin (1918-1997), the Cathedral organist and Director of Music Ministries, as well as a noted composer, director of the Peloquin Chorale, and composer-in-Residence at Boston College. Sister Gail has been gathering material for a biography she hopes to write of Dr. Peloquin.

While she served the college in a variety of ways over the years, Sister Gail has also placed much focus on the students themselves and is pleased with the lives of many of her students after graduation. “You hope they will become proficient in whatever areas they were involved in,” she said. Her former students have not disappointed her. Many are music educators in public elementary and high schools and some became private teachers in instruments or voice, conductors, or performers.

Sister Gail’s identity as a Dominican Sister was also key at Providence College, which is promoted as a Catholic and Dominican College. Her work at Providence College and her mission as an Adrian Dominican Sister have never been separate, she said. A major part of her ministry was her Dominican presence. “Whether it be in a classroom or walking around campus or something else,” the presence was always important, she said. “I was a Dominican – not just Gail Himrod but I was Sister Gail Himrod. I was a Dominican Sister working alongside the Dominican men and women.”

Recently retired and residing in the Motherhouse in Adrian, Michigan, Sister Gail continues her love for music, in part as a member of the choir.