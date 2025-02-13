Dominican Sisters of Amityville & Students Travel to El Salvador

Trip to El Salvador with Our Dominican Family

by Sister of St. Dominic of Amityville Maureen Muir

On January 2nd, a group of 16 students, alumni, and staff from both Molloy University, NY, (founded by the Amityville Dominicans) and Dominican University, NY, (founded by the Blauvelt Dominicans) set out on a ten-day trip to experience the people, places, and culture of El Salvador. The visit was coordinated by Molloy’s Director of Mission and Dominican Associate Michelle Martin and Sister Jenn Schaff, Vice President for Mission and Ministry and Dana McStowe, Director of Community Engagement and Leadership Development for Dominican University in Blauvelt. Diane Capuano and I were also there as chaperones.

The students and alumni made this trip to El Salvador, as they have been doing annually for several years, to work at the summer camp program for children up to ages 12 years old. The program was created and operated by our own Sister Flor de Maria Buruca. This program has grown over the years from working with kids at one site to working with children at three sites this year.

Students and Alumni were sent in small groups to be with the kids in Sol Naciente, Once, and the newest site, San Francisco. In the 90 degree weather, campers participated each day in creating arts and crafts projects, singing and dancing, as well as doing “community service” tasks intended to strengthen pride in their own community.

Interspersed throughout the week were many fun and unique activities including a celebration of the Feast of The Three Kings with Sister Flor and her sisters. There was a special Mass, a party with cake, and music and dancing with all those in the neighborhood! With the help of Flor’s sister Mercedes our students dressed in the roles of Mary, Joseph, and the Three Kings!

The field trip this year for campers and students was to see the San Salvador’ Children’s Museum and the Dinosaur Exhibit. Both provided interactive and fun experiences and were truly enjoyed by all.

While in the city of San Salvador, we observed the Civil War Memorial Wall on which the names of all those who were murdered and/or disappeared during the war from 1979 – 1992 are engraved. We located the names of Oscar Romero and Jean Donovan. Another highlight while in San Salvador was our visit to the Chapel of the Divine Providence Hospital, a hospice for terminally ill cancer patients in San Salvador. This is the chapel in which Archbishop Oscar Romero was assassinated in 1980 while celebrating Mass. Flor coordinated a tour for us with a Carmelite nun who ministers at the site. She graciously walked us through the chapel and the living quarters that had been Romero’s home. Deeply holy ground…

Each night in El Salvador our students came together to reflect and share on the day’s experiences. Concepts discussed were deep, broad, and numerous:

“I’m just taking it all in.”

“I’m amazed at the simplicity.”

“Even in the lack of resources there is such a joyous hospitality!”

“Share what you have.”

“We have access to everything; I now have to ask myself; do I really need this?”

“Don’t take my life for granted.”

﻿“Be mindful.”

We thank God for this opportunity and for the depth in which our hearts and minds were touched. The students said they were changed because of this experience. I know I was too.

Here are special videos from the trip:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ADQfxjRpWmg

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/J46GSDstmtw