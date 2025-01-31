World Day for Consecrated Life 2025

On February 2, we join the global Church in celebrating World Day for Consecrated Life—a time to honor and pray for those who have dedicated their lives to God through religious vows. Their witness of faith, service, and love is a beacon of hope in our world.



At a time when many long for reassurance and direction, consecrated women and men embody the promise that God’s love is steadfast, and His mission endures. Their lives remind us that hope is not merely a sentiment but a calling—one that invites us to trust in God’s providence and become instruments of His peace.



As part of this celebration, LCWR, in collaboration with CMSM, CMSWR, the US Association of Consecrated Virgins, and the US Conference of Secular Institutes, is hosting a virtual gathering on Sunday, February 2, at 3:30 PM PST | 4:30 PM MST | 5:30 PM CST | 6:30 PM EST. Sisters, friends, and all who support consecrated life are warmly invited to join.



Registration is required to receive the event link. Sign up here:

Register Now



Let us come together in gratitude and prayer for all those living the consecrated life, asking God to renew in them the joy and hope of their vocation. May their faith inspire us all to live with greater trust and boldness in God’s plan.