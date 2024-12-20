The Dominican Learning Center Celebrates 30 Years of Instructing and Serving. Bishop Fernandes thanks the Dominican Sisters of Peace Ministry for helping others create a better life.

Columbus, OH – The Dominican Learning Center (DLC), an adult education ministry of the Dominican Sisters of Peace, is in its 30th year of helping adults learn English as a Second Language (ESL), providing educational help to obtain high school equivalency diplomas (GED), assisting with citizenship procedures, and offering adult basic education classes.

A celebration of the DLC’s 30th Anniversary was held recently at its new location adjacent to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in German Village. Learners, tutors, staff, and supporters including the Most Reverend Earl K. Fernandes participated in the dedication ceremony.

Bishop Fernandes offered his gratitude to the Dominican Sisters of Peace and the Dominican Learning Center for serving adult learners in Columbus. He said that the whole narrative of the Dominican Learning Center is about giving the adult learners hope and the possibility of a brighter future.

The Bishop has a unique relationship to those who utilize the DLC. His parents were immigrants, and he said that even though they were well-educated, he knows they encountered prejudice and difficulties. St. Mary’s Pastor, and first generation Vietnamese Catholic American, Father Vince Nguyen added that St. Mary’s welcomes the DLC with open arms. He said he feels blessed to be able to collaborate with the Dominican Sisters of Peace and aid in continuing their ministry and mission.

The DLC currently serves more than six hundred learners. Some receive help at the German Village location, while other learners study at local libraries or at central Ohio Catholic parishes. The DLC operates satellite ESL classes at eight parishes around the Diocese, including St. Peter, St. James the Less, St. Thomas the Apostle, St. Mary Magdalene, Bishop Ready, St. Cecilia, Christ the King, and St. Matthias.

Another Columbus Diocesan Church Pastor has said he appreciates what the DLC offers to those in his parish. “The Center is a force for good and we are very glad to partner with the Dominican Sisters of Peace and this ministry. We know our parishioners are making use of the services that this turnkey, accessible ministry provides,” says Fr. David Schalk, St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Those who have successfully improved their English or received their GED can attest to an improved quality of life. “Mary” says she does not doubt herself or her abilities anymore after getting the help she needed to receive her GED. Another learner, “Silvia” says she was afraid at first when taking ESL courses, but to her surprise, she has been able to increase her knowledge and has realized it is OK to ask questions when she needs to do so. This year, the Dominican Learning Center has helped at least four people prepare for and complete citizenship tests.

DLC Director Denise Hilliard adds, “We have had many success stories here. Our aim is to help people make their lives better, and when that happens, peace in our neighborhoods can grow. It is the Dominican way, and we are proud to follow this path. We are glad for our partnerships with the Diocese, Catholic parishes, with donors, our volunteers, and learners and all who want to walk with us on this journey. We celebrate all these key groups during the 30th year at the DLC.”

Bishop Fernandes added an additional note of thanks to the Dominican Sisters and the DLC staff on behalf of the people of Columbus and the new immigrants living here, saying he knows they too are grateful for their presence.

The Dominican Learning Center was founded with a vision to empower adults to accessible, life-changing education. The belief remains that all people, no matter their age, background or life circumstances deserve the chance to learn, grow and reach their fullest potential.