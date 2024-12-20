Hollywood International Indie Screenplay Awards awarded Maggie, a screenplay written by independent writer-producer-director and university professor, Armando P. Ibanez, Best First-Time Screenwriter Award (Short Screenplay).

Hollywood International Indie Screenplay Awards is a screenplay competition that presents the best screenwriters in the world, according to the festival’s posting on FilmFreeway.

“We are honored and excited,” said Ibanez, adding that Pluma Pictures, Inc. a non-profit film production company, which he serves as president, is producing the film.

“We’ve undertaken a fundraising campaign to pay for the production of Maggie,” said Ibanez, who teaches film production at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and is a Dominican friar of the Southern Dominican Province.

Since Pluma Pictures is a 501(c) film production company, donations are tax deductible, he said.

Maggie has won six other accolades. They are:

Quarterfinalist, New York Metropolitan Screenwriting Competition & Film Awards, 2023.

Quarterfinalist, Portland Screenplay Awards, 2023.

Finalist, Southern California Screenplay Competition, 2022;

Quarterfinalist, Filmmatic Short Screenplay Awards Season 7, 2022.

Quarterfinalist, Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards, 2022-23.

Honorable Mention, Docs Without Borders International Film Festival 2023.

“We are blown away by these incredible honors,” said Ibanez, adding that Maggie is scheduled to go into production in 2025.

Donations may be made via Paypal https://www.paypal.com/ to pluma@earthlink.net. A letter and/or email recognizing the contribution will be sent to the donor for their tax records.