CALDWELL YOUNG ADULTS MEET

The Caldwell Young Adults gathered in December for their monthly meeting, starting the evening with social time over a light supper. They came together for prayer and watched the first week of Advent Reflections with Bishop Cozzens, reflecting on the theme of hope. To spread Christmas cheer, the group wrote personal notes on Christmas cards for the residents of St. Catherine’s Healthcare and Convent.

As a parting Christmas gift, each young adult received a packet containing Dominican Saints holy cards and a booklet titled Preachers of the Word, which highlights the history, sponsored works, and corporate stances of the Dominican Sisters of Caldwell. The group looks forward to their next gathering in January.