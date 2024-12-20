Sister Ellen Coates Takes Final Vows as Consecrated Woman Religious

Columbus, OH – The Dominican Sisters of Peace and our Church were blessed by the Perpetual Profession of Vows of Sr. Ellen Coates, OP, on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at the Columbus Motherhouse Chapel.

The ceremony was attended by Sisters from around the country and Sr. Ellen’s family and friends. The ceremony was also live streamed to reach the Congregation’s 300+ Sisters and 300+ Associates around the world.

During an expression of gratitude and happiness, Sr. Ellen said, “A vocation isn’t a true one if there isn’t joy— and I can tell you this is definitely my vocation… what a gift you all have been in my life and I am proud to be a full member of the Dominican family and the Dominican Sisters of Peace and Associates. You have welcomed me, shared your wisdom with me…. and have given me a peaceful, forever home.”

After attending several silent retreats at Dominican Retreat in McLean, Virginia, Sr. Ellen began her path to discernment and entered the Congregation in 2017. Sister Ellen’s religious formation coursework occurred at Aquinas Institute in St. Louis and Albertus Magnus College, a higher education ministry of the Dominican Sisters of Peace in New Haven, Connecticut. Prior to joining the Congregation, she received a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Public Health degree from the Boston University School of Public Health.

During the November ceremony, Sr. Ellen said that public health was her first vocation and religious life, her second vocation followed. She spent more than 20 years working with international aid groups to fight polio, encourage vaccine use and improve maternal and child health. She also offered counseling to young people afflicted with COVID and others at The Ohio State University as a contact tracer during the pandemic.

She believes her dedication to global health causes helped lead her to consecrated life. She traveled to countries such as India, Madagascar and Ethiopia to help the sick, the poor and children in need.

“Everywhere I went, God blessed me with new families, and I was accepted into your cultures… you taught me that we all are one, no matter where we come from…I have become a better, wiser person by listening to and learning from all of you.”

Currently, Sr. Ellen serves as a pastoral associate at St. Luke’s Parish in Southington, Connecticut, where her ministry focuses on adult faith formation. She has said that the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) offers her the opportunity to help expose people to different ways of prayer and ways to grow spiritually as members of the Catholic Church. Her aim is to help inspire them to nurture their relationship with God.

“Sr. Ellen has a deep love of our mission to make the world a more peace-filled place,” said Sr. Pat Twohill. “She has been a blessing to others all around the world, and we pray that she continues to be open and responsive to the abundant grace of God. We are honored to accompany her on her unfolding journey.”

Sr. Ellen Coates, OP, ended her address to the congregation by saying, “…One day war will be a thing of the past, the lion will lie down with the lamb…and we will all live in harmony. The profession of vows is the next step in doing my part to achieve that with God’s grace.”

The Dominican Sisters of Peace currently have six women in formation for consecrated religious life. The Congregation will offer an online Discernment Retreat February 7 – 9, 2025 for women who are interested in pursuing a vocation to religious life. Please go here to learn more.