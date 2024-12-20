Reflection by Intern for the Dominican Leadership Conference Autumn 2024

As my internship at The DOMINICAN LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE Comes to an end, I’m incredibly proud to share my most recent accomplishment, which highlights the power of cross-cultural collaboration and advocacy. About a week ago, I had the privilege of leading a dynamic and inspiring discussion on girls’ activism with an incredible group of young leaders from across the U.S. (New York City, New Jersey, Chicago) and around the world (Zimbabwe).



This exciting cross-cultural dialogue encouraged the girls to reflect on challenges in their communities and brainstorm actionable solutions to address them. During my presentation, I spoke about the International Day of the Girl Speak Out event held at the UN, touched on key topics like Beijing +30, and highlighted the critical work of the Commission on the Status of Women. I also shared how NGOs and working groups collaborate to drive meaningful change—and offered guidance on how young girls can get involved to make a difference.



This discussion was incredibly rewarding, not only for me but also for the girls in attendance. Witnessing their passion and ideas reaffirmed my belief in the power of youth as global citizens. I have no doubt they will continue to grow, innovate, and inspire change in their communities and beyond.

I am deeply grateful to the Dominican Leadership Conference for the opportunities to learn, grow, and develop practical skills in partnership with the UN. From honing my presentation skills to facilitating impactful conversations, this experience has been invaluable.



Here’s to fostering more cross-cultural connections and empowering the next generation of leaders.

Sophia Feeney,

Intern for the Dominican Leadership Conference

Fall semester 2024

Vincentian Student

St. John’s University

New York