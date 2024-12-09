Explore the 2024 Month of Peace Materials on the Domlife Website!

🌟 Dive into this year’s Month of Peace with resources now available for Weeks 1-4 on the DSC website!



📹 Featured Video: Haiti Welcomes Much-Needed Dominican Peace Month ( Mes Dominicano de la Paz/Mois de la Paix)



📝 Insightful Article: Internally Displaced Persons in the Metropolitan Area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti

– Report by Brother Ignace BERTHOT, OP, Justice and Peace Promoter of the Province of Toulouse

Stay informed, inspired, and engaged as we work together for justice and peace.

👉 View the materials now: CLICK HERE TO ACCESS MATERIALS