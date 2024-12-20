Farewell Address Reflections and Gratitude: Five Transformative Years at the United Nations From  UN NGO Representative Dusty Farnan, OP

2019 – 2024 have been impactful years for me as the UN NGO Representative for the Dominican Leadership Conference. I’m in awe that my ministry of Justice and Peace has brought me to the United Nations in New York City.

It has been a time of deep learning and increased collaboration with other NGO’s here in New York as well as interaction with Dominican Sisters across the globe. Through the help of the Dominican Sisters International Confederation Coordinators and the International Dominican Justice Promoters I was able to reach out far into the Dominican World. They assisted with the Dominican Webinars that we put together over the years as well as helped me to search out speakers.

One of the benefits of COVID 19 was zoom. Zoom enabled us at the UN to be in collaboration with Indigenous in Ecuador and other Amazon areas. It also assisted us in locating Dominicans and inviting them to participate in various consultations on subjects such as migration, refugees, human trafficking, victims of violence and poverty. I could never have done this work with so many Dominicans without zoom.

As the UN NGO becomes part of the Dominican Sisters International Confederation in Rome in 2025 I say thank you for all the incredible support you have given me over these five years.

I have a new email. Please contact me with ideas and suggestions for topics that we ought to explore at the UN. My email is dsic.ngo@curia.op.org

I so look forward to continuing our work together to promote justice, peace and truth as we move into 2025. May the Spirit of Christmas bless each of us with generous hearts and ongoing commitment to the Dominican Charism and to one another around the world.

Merry Christmas and Blessings for a fruitful and hope filled future.

Sister Dusty Farnan, OP

UN Ngo Dominican Leadership Conference

December 2024