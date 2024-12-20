Associate Spotlight – Ginger Grancagnolo, Ed.D., D.Min.

Ginger Grancagnolo, a Caldwell Dominican associate for over twenty years, is a dynamic lecturer, author and private counselor. Forty-five years of experience in the field of education, psychology and theology has directed her in creating a sound practical approach in helping others towards healing and self-awareness. Even her own personal victory over dyslexia has provided her with a wealth of grassroots knowledge in creating constructive strategies that unlock a human and divine power that awaits within all of us.

Dr. Ginger has lectured throughout the country and has been on numerous radio and TV shows. Dr. Ginger has created many CD workshops and is the author of Where Are You Lord?; Learning How to Get Through It; How to Find Joy in a Crazy, Upside Down World; Insights, Secrets and Private Prayers; Who Would I Be If I Wasn’t So Afraid?; The Father Principle; The Mother Principle; Poems as Prayers; and Direct Yourself. The driving force in all of Ginger’s work is to release the fear that blocks and halts our ability to succeed.

Ginger has stated that this drive to overcome our fears through a constant commitment to faith began when she was a student at Mount Saint Dominic Academy in Caldwell. She recalls always being encouraged to succeed even though she had learning disabilities. The seed of the Dominican charism was firmly planted in her early years which made a natural flow of events leading to her becoming an associate. Dr. Ginger uses her experience in Dominican principles in her work and daily activities. Dr. Ginger’s approach remains consistent in faith and the ability to be lighthearted. The core of Dr. Ginger is best stated in her own words, “God gave us power, big power! We need to use it! Then everyday deeds will make miracles!”