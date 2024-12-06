Celebrating Half a Century of Hope: DSC Joins CODALC’s 50th Anniversary in Mexico

From November 15-20, 2024, the Dominican Conference of Latin America and the Caribbean (CODALC) marked a significant milestone—its 50th Anniversary. The theme of the celebration, “Half a Century Sowing Hope,” reflected the enduring impact and mission of the conference. The event brought together Dominican Sisters and associates from across the region, offering a unique opportunity to reflect on the past and look toward the future.

Earlier in the year, Sister Izide Vecchi, OP, the coordinator of CODALC from Brazil, extended an invitation to the Dominican Sisters Conference (DSC) to join in the 50th-anniversary celebrations in Mexico. This invitation was particularly meaningful, as it gave DSC a chance to reconnect with CODALC, an organization with which we share a rich history. Our Executive Director, Sr. Xiomara Méndez Hernández, OP, was honored to represent the DSC at this historic event.



Justice Promoters’ Pre-Celebration Gathering

Before the anniversary celebration officially began, from November 14-18, a group of Justice Promoters from Latin America and the Caribbean gathered for a series of critical discussions. These sessions focused on two central themes: the effects of climate change and violence in all its forms. The group’s conversations centered on how best to respond to the environmental crisis, with a particular emphasis on mitigating climate change and defending our common home. There were also deep reflections on the ongoing violence that plagues the region, including its effects on marginalized communities.

Each day, the group committed to addressing the topics discussed through their shared Dominican values of justice and care for creation. Sr. Xiomara joined the group on November 18, and she was immediately struck by the energy and Dominican joy that filled the space. She was also deeply inspired by the commitment of the sisters and promoters to the poor, the marginalized, those trafficked, and the urgent call to care for creation.



A Time for Prayer and Reflection

Throughout the gathering, participants experienced powerful and diverse prayer experiences. Many of these prayers were focused on lamenting the countless victims of human trafficking, organized crime in Chiapas, feminicides, narcotrafficking, and the displacement of people. Special prayers were offered for those suffering from hunger, political oppression, and senseless violence. The collective mourning also extended to the perpetrators and the systems that enable these injustices to continue.



Honoring CODALC’s History

On November 19, the event turned to the historical legacy of CODALC. Participants learned about CODALC’s significant role in 1995, when it traveled to Rome with a proposal to establish the Dominican Sisters International, now known as DSIC. The conference also highlighted the shared organizational experiences between CODALC and DSC. Many of our own sisters, such as Luisa Campos (Adrian) and Susan Lesley (Peace), served as Justice Promoters in Latin America and the Caribbean, shaping the direction of both organizations.



The day culminated in a special Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, presided over by Fr. Luis Javier Rubio Guerrero, OP, Dominican Provincial Prior in Mexico. This Mass was a poignant reminder of the Dominican family’s deep commitment to faith, justice, and solidarity.



A Closing Celebration of Unity and Gratitude

The event concluded on November 20 with a tour of Mexico City, followed by a closing ritual filled with thanksgiving. Participants enjoyed a delicious Mexican banquet and a live Mariachi performance, celebrating the joy of community and shared mission. Sr. Xiomara expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to represent DSC and strengthen relationships of support and collaboration with other Dominican groups across the region.



In the end, Sr. Xiomara left Mexico deeply inspired by the shared commitment to justice, peace, and solidarity, and with a renewed sense of hope for the future. As we move forward, the 50th anniversary of CODALC serves as a powerful reminder of our collective mission to sow hope in the world, rooted in Dominican values of compassion, justice, and care for creation.