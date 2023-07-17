Events & Retreats – 7.19.23

One-Man Musical Pays Tribute to Solanus Casey’s Love of Music

Brother Al Mascia, OFM, a Franciscan Friar, performs a one-man musical, More Love than Skill: A Saint and his Fiddle, at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the auditorium of the Weber Retreat and Conference Center.

More Love than Skill portrays the life of Blessed Solanus Casey, OFM Cap (1870-1957), who demonstrated his love for God and for people dealing with poverty in his work at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, begun in 1929. He was beatified in November 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, one step away from canonization as a saint.

Brother Al, a professional song writer and musician, will tell Solanus Casey’s story through original music, as well as fiddle tunes that Casey would have known and played on his violin.

The performance is open to the public and free of charge, but goodwill donations are welcome. Registration is not needed. For more information, call Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian, Michigan. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center.

Retreat Focuses on Mystics Thomas Berry and Evelyn Underhill

Do you envision mystics as people who lived in the distant past and had unique visions of God? A Retreat on Mystics: Thomas Berry and Evelyn Underhill, offers participants the opportunity to learn about and reflect on two mystics who taught that mysticism and contemplation are available to anyone.

A Retreat on Mystics is from 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, through 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Weber Retreat and Conference Center. The focus is on two mystics:

Thomas Berry (1914-2009), a Catholic priest, cultural historian, and author of The Dream of the Earth, urged that humanity return to a deeper knowing and seek guidance from the ultimate powers of the universe as they make themselves present to us. Sister Gail Worcelo, SGM, co-founder of the Sisters of the Earth Community, offers the presentation on Thomas Berry and on his belief that we are in an emerging geobiological era in which humanity learns to live as mutually enhancing members of the Earth community.

Evelyn Underhill (1875-1941) was an English mystic, theologian, spiritual director, and pacificist who wrote 39 books on spirituality. She insisted that contemplative prayer – which she understood as union with Reality – is possible for everyone. Sister Patricia Walter, OP, former Prioress of the Adrian Dominican Sisters and an educator, author, and preacher, offers the presentation on Evelyn Underhill.

The cost – which includes all meals for overnight guests and lunch for commuters – is $180 for commuters, $280 per person double occupancy, and $380 for single occupancy. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Native Book Discussion: Susan Power, The Grass Dancer: A Novel

On Tuesday, August 8, from 7 to 8:15 p.m., Eric Anglada will be leading a native book discussion about “The Grass Dancer”. Inspired by the lore of her Indigenous heritage, Susan Power has forged a novel of interconnected stories rich with drama and infused with the magic of the everyday. “The Grass Dancer” reveals the harsh price of unfulfilled longings and the healing power of mystery and hope. In this thrilling book, Power takes readers on a journey through both past and present in a tale as resonant and haunting as an ancestor’s memory, and as promising as a child’s dream. Registration ends on August 7, and the fee is $10 a person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

“Hagia Sophia”: Thomas Merton’s Magnificent Poem of Contemplation in Action

On Saturday, August 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Paula Hirschboeck will be leading this retreat at Sinsinawa Mound. The renowned monk and mystic, Thomas Merton, helps us deepen into the life of Sophia. In his prose-poem “Hagia Sophia” he offers us the beauty of words to reveal the wisdom beyond words, Sophia. In this day-long retreat, Paula Hirschboeck will guide us in exploring and practicing each phase of Merton’s experience of Sophia. He invites us into four phases of contemplative practice: initial awakening, surrender, dark unknowing and entering the world as Sophia, the mercy of God in us. Presentation, conversation, and mindful activities honoring silence will support our day together. Registration ends on August 10, and the fee is $60 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

No Child Left Inside Day Camp

Sinsinawa Mound is sponsoring a two-day summer camp designed to connect children with the living world and cultivate a sense of deep respect and wonder for one another and the Earth. On August 3 and 4, participants should be ready to learn about themselves and nature, get some exercise and have lots of fun! This camp is open to children from the ages of 7 to 11, and space is limited to 10 children. Please bring your own lunch and snack. We will spend the entirety of both days outdoors. Please register by July 27, and the fee is $60 per child. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Friday, Aug 11, 7:00 pm – Sunday, Aug 13, 11:00 am

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — “Change is possible when I see the spark of the divine within self and others.” That spark, described by spiritual guide and author Joyce Rupp in her book “Boundless Compassion: Creating a Way of Life” is inspiring people to discover and deepen the role of compassion in their lives and communities. Joyce’s vision is heartwarming: “With compassion at the core of humanity’s lived experience, we will be able to approach one another with true respect and dwell in peace.” We are thrilled to welcome Boundless Compassion facilitators Mary Dean Pfahler SND and Kathleen Loughrige, mindful practitioners who share this passion and vision to Dominican Center Marywood. For more information call 616-514-3325 or visit dominicancenter.com. Dominican Center Marywood, a ministry of the Dominican Sisters ~ Grand Rapids, is located in West Michigan off Fulton Street East, on the campus of Aquinas College.

Details & Registration: https://dominicancenter.com/programs-and-retreats/compassion-is-my-true-self-weekend-retreat/