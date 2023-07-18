Angela Thanh Tran Begins Her Novitiate as a Dominican Sister of Mission San Jose

Angela receives her habit from Sister Celeste Marie Botello, Congregational Prioress

Fremont, CA, July 1, 2023 –. Angela Thanh Tran began her novitiate as a Dominican Sister of Mission San Jose with the Rite of Initiation into Religious Life celebrated at Evening Prayer on July 1.

At the Motherhouse Chapel in Mission San Jose, Angela received the Dominican habit from Sister Celeste Marie Botello, Congregational Prioress.

Present were her parents and her younger brother as well as the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose as they gathered for their US Assembly at the Motherhouse.

As a candidate, Angela took courses in Sacred Scripture and formation classes. In addition, she ministered at St. Dorothy Catholic Church in Glendora, CA and volunteered at Partnership for Re-Entry Program (PREP) in Los Angeles, CA.

Angela was born in Vietnam and learned about the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose through online searches of religious congregations. In August, she will begin her canonical novitiate at the Collaborative Dominican Novitiate in Chicago, IL.