Angela Thanh Tran Begins Her Novitiate as a Dominican Sister of Mission San Jose

Angela receives her habit from Sister Celeste Marie Botello, Congregational Prioress

Fremont, CA, July 1, 2023 –. Angela Thanh Tran began her novitiate as a  Dominican Sister of Mission San Jose with the Rite of Initiation into Religious  Life celebrated at Evening Prayer on July 1. 

At the Motherhouse Chapel in Mission San Jose, Angela received the  Dominican habit from Sister Celeste Marie Botello, Congregational Prioress. 

Present were her parents and her younger brother as well as the Dominican  Sisters of Mission San Jose as they gathered for their US Assembly at the  Motherhouse. 

As a candidate, Angela took courses in Sacred Scripture and formation  classes. In addition, she ministered at St. Dorothy Catholic Church in Glendora,  CA and volunteered at Partnership for Re-Entry Program (PREP) in Los Angeles,  CA. 

Angela was born in Vietnam and learned about the Dominican Sisters of  Mission San Jose through online searches of religious congregations. In  August, she will begin her canonical novitiate at the Collaborative Dominican  Novitiate in Chicago, IL. 

Angela stands with her sisters from the Welcoming Community