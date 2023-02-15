Events & Retreats – 2.15.23

Mass Commemorates Death of Venerable Samuel Mazzuchelli, OP

The annual Mass to commemorate the death of Venerable Samuel Mazzuchelli, OP, will be held at St. Patrick Church, Benton, Wis., at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. The Mazzuchelli Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus invite everyone to attend and join them for a social in the parish hall afterward. Father Mazzuchelli died in the house near the church Feb. 23, 1864, and is buried in the parish cemetery. The house is open for tours during warm-weather months. For more information, contact Mike Plear at 608-744-3639.

Father Mazzuchelli began his ministry in the 1830s with Native Peoples of the upper Midwest, providing education and attempting to right the injustices they faced. Later he traveled farther west to serve the new immigrants while founding parish communities, building schools and churches, serving in civic as well as religious affairs, and establishing the congregation of Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa who continue his mission of Gospel service. This is the 159th anniversary of Father Mazzuchelli’s death.

Wheel of Time: Seasonal Festivals, Community Life & Personal Growth

Join Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, and Thoureau College’s Director, Jacob Hundt, for Wheel of Time via Zoom on Tuesday, March 7, from 7 to 8 p.m. For millennia, humans from cultures around the world lived their lives deeply enmeshed in the rhythms of the seasons. During this time, we’ll have a wide-ranging conversation that will cover seasonal observances from different faith perspectives, possibilities for creating learning opportunities around the wheel of the year, different practices for creating community and alternative education and more! Registration ends on March 6 and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

A History of Common Vegetables

Have you ever looked at a potato and wondered how such a humble spud made its way into cuisine around the world? Laurana Snyder, Sinsinawa Mound’s Horticulturist and Farm Coordinator, will be a leading discussion on the History of Common Vegetables via Zoom on Thursday, March 9, from 12 to 1 p.m. or 7 to 8 p.m. We will learn all about where your food really comes from and how humans domesticated and distributed some of the most common vegetables we consume today. Registration ends March 8 and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

An Evening of Music and Reflection with Dan Schutte

Join us at Sinsinawa Mound on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. for an evening of music of Dan Schutte. Special emphasis for the evening’s concert will be on our beloved Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa as most of them will be moving to Muskego, Wisconsin, this spring. Come and join us as we send them forth on their next chapter of their adventure with God. A free will offering will be accepted. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Thursday-Sunday, March 23-26, 2023

Participants will created their own icon of Christ during this weekend Lenten retreat. Iconographer Drazen Dupor will present the history of iconography and guide participants with instruction. Jim Gill will facilitate prayer and reflection throughout the weekend. No previous experience required.

Cost: $425

Location: Siena Retreat Center, Racine, Wisconsin

Registration link: https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/retreats/the-face-of-christ-icon-retreat/

Insight Meditation Retreat Offered at Weber Center

An Insight Meditation Retreat offering simple and profound meditation techniques is offered at Weber Retreat and Conference Center from 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, to 10:00 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023. The retreat is offered in person only.

Meditation teaches us to see life as a constantly changing process. Meditation shows us how to accept all aspects of life with less stress and more harmony. A balanced awareness grows, grounded in the present moment, and leading to a calm stillness and a growing understanding of the nature of life. Carol Blotter, the retreat leader, presents the simple and profound meditation techniques of insight, mindfulness, awareness, and loving kindness.

Carol, guiding teacher of the Chelsea (Michigan) Meditation Group, draws from dual roots in the Quaker and Buddhist traditions. She has been teaching insight meditation since 1999, leading more than 70 retreats across the United States.

Participants will be screened for COVID-19 and required to wear masks when not eating. The cost is $100 for commuters, $175 per person double occupancy, and $225 single occupancy. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian, Michigan. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Weber Retreat and Conference Center Offers Awakening Reflection Booklet Series

The Awakening Reflection Booklet Series was created by and for the Adrian Dominican Sisters to help them to awaken to the signs of the times and to contemplate their response to the needs of today’s world. Results were so positive that the booklets are now available to the general public to inspire in them deep personal reflection about our place in the universe.

The booklet series includes A Call to Awakening; The Living Universe; The Living Earth; Our Human Story; Song of the Soul; and The Great Shift. The series speaks to the personal and communal awakening that life has been calling us to embrace for 13.8 billion years. In these shifting times, we are challenged to let our minds and hearts break open, to trust and perhaps experience that God’s presence is near at hand.

The booklets, which include reflective questions for the reader to ponder, are designed for personal use and for group sharing. Consider ordering a set for yourself to see if it might be a resource for your ministry or your family members and friends.

The cost is $15, plus shipping and handling. The booklets can be mailed or picked up at Weber Center. Bulk purchase discounts are available, and sample pages can be viewed at https://webercenter.org/awakening-series/.

For information, call Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

