Events & retreats – 2/1/23

Black Land Matters

Join Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa Mound’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, for the presentation of Black Land Matters on Tuesday, February 21, from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. At this crucial racial moment, it is important that all of us grapple with the connections between history, racism, land, food, Black-led agrarian projects and possibilities for reparations. Please register by February 20 and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Art Gallery Reception: “The Serious Whimsey of Gail Chavenelle”

Sinsinawa Mound will be hosting “The Serious Whimsey of Gail Chavenelle” on Sunday, January 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. The exhibit includes Chavenelle’s metal figures of people, animals, nature, from a few inches high to as large as 60” as well as cutout framed pictures. Bright colors, polished steel, rusted steel and recycled swimming pool siding make for a colorful and delightful show. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist and wear face mask. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

The Wisdom of Wendell Berry: Place, Race and Hope

Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be leading The Wisdom of Wendell Berry via Zoom on Tuesday, February 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. Wendell Berry is one of the most lyrical, passionate and important prophets writing today on issues of place, land, responsibility, hope and health. We will dive into the poetry and prose of Berry, including his most recent book, “The Need To Be Whole”. Registration ends February 27 and the fee is $10 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Virtual Workshop Focuses on Evolution of Consciousness

Diarmuid O’Murchu, a member of the Sacred Heart Missionary Order and a social psychologist, offers a live stream presentation, The Evolution of Consciousness in God’s Creation, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023. The presentation highlights the changing nature of consciousness in our contemporary world and its impact on faith and spirituality for the 21st century.

The cost is $45 and registration is required to receive the live stream link.

Weber Retreat and Conference Center also offers the opportunity to view the presentation in the Weber Auditorium. An onsite lunch is available for an additional cost of $7. Choices are chicken salad, egg salad, or turkey and Swiss cheese on a croissant, along with chips and a drink. To reserve a lunch, please contact Weber Center by Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 517-266-4000 or webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Payment for lunch is required upon arrival.

Registration is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian, Michigan. Traveling east on Siena Heights Drive, pass the Adrian Rea Literacy Center and turn left just before the solar panel-covered parking lot. Follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Ho-Chuck Through Story

On Saturday, March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m., join Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member and storyteller, Andi Cloud. Andi will share the Ho-Chunk culture with stories from life and from centuries of oratory tradition. We will gather outdoors around the fire. Please register by March 2 and the fee is $20 per person. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.