FLT Update

At the Dominican Sisters Conference in Milwaukee October 11-15, 2022, the Futuring Leadership Team gave an overview of work accomplished in our first year. This included building a database, launching affinity groups, holding regular quarterly meetings of the cohort, creating a communication plan, and beginning the visioning process. During the meeting, we proposed to the DSC Executive Committee that the visioning process will need a dedicated full-time coordinator to sustain our momentum. The Executive Committee sees this need as well.

Once the search for an Executive Director of the DSC is completed, a Coordinator for the FLT will be sought.

Training sessions for the new google site Dominican Explorations will be October 27 from 12-1:00 and November 1 from 4-5:00 Pacific Time. You may remember that this platform will serve as a creative co-edited online workspace. Members of the cohort can share documents, photos, videos and share links to blogs and other integrated social media.

On November 12, 2022, Ann M. Garrido, associate professor of homiletics at Aquinas Institute of Theology will engage the Cohort in reflection on Our Dominican DNA: Shared Values Leading Us into The Future. Simultaneous interpretation will be available for Spanish-speakers. The meeting will be recorded for viewing later, but please encourage all DSC members under 70 to attend this meeting.

The in-person gathering for the Cohort will take place July 28-29 (travel days July 27 and 30) at Ohio Dominican University. It will be facilitated by Sherryl White, CSJ, a social psychologist who has served internationally as a consultant to apostolic congregations of religious employing a practice of contemplative inquiry to engage complex questions of these changing times. Invitations have been set for Cohort members to volunteer to help with planning, logistics, hospitality, technology, social activities, secretarial etc. Cohort members can still volunteer and receive more information about this meeting in separate emails from Kathleen Tait.

Peace,

Sisters Pat Magee (Hope), Lorraine Reaume (Adrian), Kathleen Tait (Springfield), Mai-dung Nguyen (Peace), Donna Moses (Mission San Jose), and Carol Dempsey (Caldwell)