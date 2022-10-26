Events & Retreats – 10.26.22

Virtual Presentation Explores the New Cosmic Story

John F. Haught, PhD, takes participants on a virtual exploration of The New Cosmic Story and the Meaning of Faith from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022. The day will include a break for lunch.

The program, offered via live stream, explores religious faith in the context of our new scientific story of the universe. The focus will be on the significance of religious – and especially Christian – faith for our understanding of the universe and vice-versa.

A Distinguished Research Professor at Georgetown University and former Professor and Chair of the Department of Theology at Georgetown, John specializes in systematic theology. His focus is on areas pertaining to science, cosmology, evolution, ecology, and religion.

Participants are encouraged but not required to read one or both of John’s many books: The Cosmic Vision of Teilhard de Chardin (Orbis, 2021) and God After Einstein (Yale University Press, 2022).

The cost is $45. Registration is required to receive the live stream link. Registration is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian. Enter the Eastern-most driveway of the complex and follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Healing Grounds: Connecting Regeneration, Farming and Reparations

Join Liz Carlisle, Assistant Professor at the University of California Santa Barbara, for Healing Grounds on November 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Liz Carlisle will present on a powerful land movement happening in this country: she has followed the story of four Indigenous, Black, Latinx and Asian American regenerative farmers who are reviving their ancestors’ methods of growing food. These techniques are long suppressed by the industrial food system. These farmers are restoring native prairies, nurturing beneficial fungi and enriching soil health. She will help us understand that we can not only heal our planet, we can also heal our communities and ourselves. The fee for the event is $10 per person and registration ends November 14. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Canvas Painting: Winter Chapel

Join Sinsinawa Mound for a creative and enjoyable night out while painting. On November 15 from 6 to 9 p.m., Sarah Barnes, a local artist from Dubuque, Iowa, will guide you step-by-step on how to paint a winter chapel on canvas. The fee for this event is $35 per person and registration ends November 11. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening, show proof of vaccination upon arrival and wear a face mask. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Legacy of Agriculture at Sinsinawa: 175 Years of Farming, 1847-2022

Farming has been a way of life at the Sinsinawa Mound since 1847, when Father Samuel Mazzuchelli founded the order of Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. Join Sinsinawa Mound’s Horticulturist and Farm Coordinator, Laurana Snyder, as she talks about the past legacy of farming at Sinsinawa and explore where the future of farming is taking us on November 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. The registration deadline is November 16 and the fee is $10 per person. Please register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Becoming Ambassadors of Reconciliation: Bridging the Divide of Differences

Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa Laurie Brink, OP, Ph.D.., will give a lecture, “Becoming Ambassadors of Reconciliation: Bridging the Divide of Differences,” as part of the yearlong 175th anniversary celebration of the Congregation of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. The public is invited to attend this free offering virtually at www.sinsinawa.org/live Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. CST.

In this lecture, Sister Laurie will explore the theme of reconciliation and whole-making and propose a process that can enable us to truly respond to God’s call to be “ministers of reconciliation” (2 Corinthians 5:18) for a polarized church and world. From the prophets’ call to repentance to Paul’s announcement that we are ambassadors for Christ, the Scriptures are a poignant account of God’s continual invitation to return and be reconciled with God. In nature, the science of emergence recognizes the foundational wholeness of living systems.

Sister Laurie is professor of New Testament studies at Catholic Theological Union, Chicago. Her most recent publications include “The Heavens are Telling the Glory of God: An Emerging Chapter for Religious Life. Science, Theology, and Mission” (2022) and “What Does the Bible Say About Friendship” (2019).

For more information, contact Sister Priscilla Wood, OP, at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org.

The Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa are part of a worldwide Dominican family, the Order of Preachers. For over 800 years, Dominicans have continued to preach the Gospel in word and deed. Today, thousands of sisters, nuns, priests, brothers, associates, and laity minister in more than 100 countries around the world.

Matisse Piano Trio performs at Sinsinawa

The Matisse Piano Trio will present a concert at Sinsinawa Mound at 2 p.m. CST Sunday, Nov. 13. This concert is part of the 175th anniversary celebration of the founding of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa and honors both Fr. Samuel Mazzuchelli, OP, and the first Sisters. The performance will feature music from Italy (Corelli), by a woman composer (Fanny Mendelssohn) and a special jazzy “American” piece by Paul Schoenfield. The public is invited to attend this free offering (masks required).

The Matisse Piano Trio members are Katie Wolf (violin), Anthony Arnone (cello), and Liang-yu Wang (piano). Wolf and Arnone are music faculty at the University of Iowa and have performed with symphonies and chamber music groups, recorded, and taught throughout the United States. Wang is the collaborative pianist for Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music and has an equal array of teaching, recording, and performance experiences.

For more information, contact Sister Priscilla Wood, OP, at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

The Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa are part of a worldwide Dominican family, the Order of Preachers. For over 800 years, Dominicans have continued to preach the Gospel in word and deed. Today, thousands of sisters, nuns, priests, brothers, associates, and laity minister in more than 100 countries around the world.

Weber Center Shop Hosts Christmas Open House

If you’re looking for unique gift ideas for Christmas, the Weber Center Shop at Weber Retreat and Conference Center offers a special opportunity: a Christmas Open House is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, November 10-12, 2022.

The Open House features unique gifts, limited specials, a variety of Christmas cards, one-of-a-kind art pieces, and more. All are welcome to the Open House in preparation for the beautiful season of Christmas.

The Christmas Open House kicks off on Thursday, November 10, 2022, with a Lunch and Learn program from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Weber Center. Katherine Dusseau, Weber Shop Manager, will speak about specialty items, gift-giving ideas, and Sisters’ original artwork. The event will also feature raffles and door prizes. Bring your own lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. You can also purchase lunch from Weber Center – egg salad, turkey salad, or chicken salad croissant sandwiches and chips – for $5. Registration is only required if you order lunch. Registrations may be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org.

For information on the Christmas Open House, call the Weber Center Shop at 517-266-4035.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, Adrian. Enter the Eastern-most driveway of the complex and follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

The Genealogy of Your Heart

Many people are exploring their roots through genealogy and DNA studies. Have you ever wondered about the genealogy of your heart? What are the makings of your spirit and spirituality? In whose footsteps do you walk? Whose spirit do you carry? Join Miriam Brown, OP, for an Advent weekend retreat held on site at Siena Retreat Center Friday, December 9, to Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Registration link: https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/events/advent-reflection-weekend-exploring-your-hearts-genealogy

An Advent Journey: Traveling to Bethlehem with Mary & Joseph

Join Christa Cunningham, OP & Jean Tranel, OP for an evening of prayer and reflection on Wednesday, November 30 from 7 to 8 p.m. as you begin your Advent Journey with Mary and Joseph on the road to Bethlehem. This holy couple have much to teach us as we journey through the weeks of Advent. This event will be held at Sinsinawa Mound and the fee is $10 per person. Registration ends on Monday, November 28. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening, show proof of vaccination upon arrival and wear a face mask. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.