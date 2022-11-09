Events & Retreats – 11.09.22

Remembering Our Loved Ones at Holiday Time

Sinsinawa Mound will be hosting an ecumenical memorial service to honor family and friends who have passed on Sunday, December 4 at 1:30 p.m. We are planning to honor our deceased loved ones by displaying a personalized ornament on a tree in our Queen of the Rosary Chapel. During this service, you will be invited to receive the ornament as your loved one's name is called. This service is a living memorial and provides an opportunity for you and your family to experience a new and meaningful ritual. To order your personalized ornament, contact Janice DeMuth at 608-748-4411, ext. 811 by November 25. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist and wear face mask. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Legacy of Agriculture at Sinsinawa: 175 Years of Farming, 1847-2022

Farming has been a way of life at the Sinsinawa Mound since 1847, when Father Samuel Mazzuchelli founded the order of Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. Join Sinsinawa Mound's Horticulturist and Farm Coordinator, Laurana Snyder, as she talks about the past legacy of farming at Sinsinawa and explore where the future of farming is taking us on December 6 from 12 to 1 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m.via Zoom. The registration deadline is December 5 and the fee is $10 per person. Please register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Cases from the Files of a Bible Detective: Case of the Threatening Star

Dr. Fred Baltz will be leading Cases from the Files of a Bible Detective on Wednesday, December 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound. Cuneiform tablets with Mesopotamian sky omens nearly three thousand years old tell us how ancient astrologers interpreted heavenly signs for their kings. Two particular omens involving the planter Jupiter spelled violent death for the king unless steps were taken to make peace with the enemy, the West. Were the Magi in Matthew's Gospel ambassadors sent to secure peace with the West? The Bible Detective applies astronomy, showing that these two Jupiter omens actually occurred near the time of Jesus' birth. Registration end on Friday, December 2 and the fee is $20 per person. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist and wear a face mask. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information.