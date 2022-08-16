Events & Retreats – 8.17.22

Mazzuchelli Memorial Mass

The annual Father Samuel Mazzuchelli Memorial Mass and raffle will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at St. Patrick Church, Benton, Wis. The public is invited to attend the day’s events sponsored by the Father Mazzuchelli Assembly 1202 Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, Lancaster, Wis.

Prior to the Mass, the public is invited to visit St. Augustine Church, New Diggings, Wis. Tours will be given from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the knights. The church, which has been restored, was designed and built by Fr. Mazzuchelli in 1844 and is the only church that remains as he originally designed it.

Before and after the Mass, people can visit Father Mazzuchelli’s restored home and his grave site at the church in Benton. A raffle drawing will take place after the Mass, and cake and beverages will be served.

Father Mazzuchelli is known in the tristate area for establishing at least 35 parish communities, designing and building at least 24 churches, and founding the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. He was declared “Venerable” by Pope John Paul II, the first step to sainthood. Father Mazzuchelli’s life and example continue to have meaning for people today. His commitment to justice for the oppressed, education, and responsible civic participation are relevant values for our time.

For more information, contact Mike Plear at 608-778-3429.

Unraveling Racism: Seeing White

Unraveling Racism: Seeing White, an art exhibit exploring the hidden strands of systemic racism in the United States, opens September 2, 2022 at INAI: A Space Apart. Laura Earle is an artist and curator of the exhibit, which is being presented as a partnership of INAI and Siena Heights University.

The exhibit runs through Sunday, November 13, 2022. An artists’ reception is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022, with a special invitation for Siena Heights University students to attend from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. All guests will be screened for COVID-19 and are required to wear masks.

Laura will give a talk on the exhibit at 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, in Rueckert Auditorium, Dominican Hall, Siena Heights University. She previously presented an excerpt of Unraveling Racism: Seeing White in 2019 at Northwest Gallery of Art in Detroit.

The exhibit is the result of the work of 12 Michigan artists who gathered to share personal experiences and to create an artistic dialogue around the issues raised in John Biewen’s podcast, Seeing White. The artists gathered to listen to the podcast and to uncover the impact and history of whiteness in the United States. The result is a lively body of inclusive, interdisciplinary, and collaborative artwork.

Participating artists are Michael Dixon, Laura Earle, Michelle Graznak, Donna Jackson, Rita Lee, Azya Moore, Nora Myers, Mia Risberg, Trisha Schultz, Will See, Laurie Wechter, and Margi Weir.

Sister Suzanne Schreiber, OP, Coordinator of INAI Gallery, is pleased to offer the exhibit. “It is in sync with our Adrian Dominican philosophy as we reckon with racism in our own community, our history, and ourselves,” she said.

INAI (pronounced in-EYE, meaning “within” in Japanese) is a contemplative space and art gallery that resonates with the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Vision: to seek truth, make peace, and reverence life. It houses an art gallery, a quiet space for personal reflection and meditation, and an art room. INAI: A Space Apart is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, or by appointment. Call 517-266-4090 or 517-266-4000.

Weber Center is on the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Motherhouse, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian. Enter the Eastern-most driveway of the complex and follow the signs to Weber Center. For information, call the Weber Center at 517-266-4000.

Siena Retreat Center to Offer Beach Art Day on Lake Michigan

Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, Siena Retreat Center will offer a day of creativity and nature on Saturday, September 10. Using stones, driftwood, and other natural items, participants will create nature mandalas, paint rocks, and craft other artistic pieces. More information and registration may be found at https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/events/beach-art-day-creativity-and-nature

New Season of Lunch and Learn

The Autumn 2022 season of Lunch and Learn includes interesting new stories and experiences, as well as new options for lunch. Monthly sessions are from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Weber Retreat and Conference Center.

New this season is the option to order lunch from Weber Center for $5 and choose egg salad, turkey salad, or chicken salad croissants with chips. Those who choose to bring their own lunch will have drinks and desserts provided by Weber Center. Registration is required for those who wish to order lunch.

Sessions are as follows:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Adrian’s Rich History: Robert Wessel and Art Cantu of the Lenawee County Historical Museum share information about the three Carnegie library buildings in the county and, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, describe Adrian’s participation in the decade-long migrant farm workers’ boycott and strike.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Cooking What you Catch: Members of the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ Maintenance Department share their collective experiences of fishing and hunting, along with cooking methods for their catches. Samples and recipes will be available.

Thursday, November 10, 2022: Christmas at the Weber Center Shop: As the Weber Center Shop kicks off its Christmas Open House, Katherine Dusseau, Weber Center Shop Manager, shares specialty items, gift-giving ideas, and Sisters’ original artwork. Raffles and door prizes are included.

Tuesday, December 13, 2022: Kevin Hofmann’s Amazing Story: Kevin Hofmann, the new Director of the Office of Racial Equity and Cultural Inclusion for the Adrian Dominican Sisters, speaks of his life experiences, from surviving an abortion to being adopted by a family of another race and waking up to a burning cross in his front yard. Kevin’s story is chronicled in his book, Growing Up Black in White.

All guests will be screened for COVID-19 and are required to wear masks when not eating.

Registration is not needed if you bring your own lunch. To order lunch, register at www.webercenter.org and click on the Programs tab. Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org.

Weber Center Offers Days of Mindfulness

Esther Kennedy, a Dominican Sister of Adrian, invites all interested people to join in a mindfulness community as she conducts monthly Days of Mindfulness at Weber Retreat and Conference Center. Days of Mindfulness are on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT. Sessions are as follows.

September 10, 2022: Seeing Clearly. The discipline of mindfulness guides us to inner seeing: insight. Focused attention opens us to contemplation and to a deeper fullness where the one seeing and the seen are one.

October 15, 2022: Mind is Like a River. Like the flowing, resting, swirling, rushing water of the river, our thoughts flow through us. We gather to practice mindfulness, to steady, quiet, and concentrate our mind.

November 12, 2022: Clarifying the Sludge. As we practice sitting in stillness, the distractions settle down and we are left with clarity of mind.

December 10, 2022: Peace is the Way. Softening what is rigid in our hearts is the pathway to peace, awakening the soul’s profound capacity to love.

Days of Mindfulness are held in person and are limited to 30 participants. Guests will be screened for COVID-19 and required to wear masks when not eating.

The cost is $35 per session, including lunch. Registration is required and is available at www.webercenter.org; click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

