DSMSJ welcomes Angela Tran on her Entrance Day

The Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose welcomed Thanh Angela Tran as a candidate during a Rite of Welcoming held at the Motherhouse chapel during Evening Prayer on July 9, 2022.

During the ceremony, Sister Cecilia Canales, Congregational Prioress, presented Angela the Dominican cross as a symbol of beginning her candidacy year.

Angela’s parents and brother attended the event, and others who could not be present at the Motherhouse viewed the ceremony via Zoom.

Angela learned about the Dominican Sisters as she explored religious congregations online. Three years ago, she visited the Motherhouse at Mission San Jose and spent the last 10 months as a pre-candidate in San Francisco, living with the sisters at Immaculate Conception Priory and working as a Certified Nursing Assistant. These experiences confirmed her desire to continue exploring religious life.

Angela will live with the sisters at Flintridge Sacred Heart Priory in La Canada Flintridge, CA. While taking formation classes, she will acquire school and parish ministerial experience by serving at Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy and St. Dorothy Catholic Church, Glendora.