Vazquez Promoted to Archivist for Sinsinawa Dominican Congregation

Cassandra Vazquez has been promoted to archivist for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. She began working for Sinsinawa Dominicans, Inc., as an assistant archivist in 2018. She was promoted to archivist this summer upon the retirement of Sister Lois Hoh, OP, who held the position of archivist for the sisters for the past 17 years. Cassandra is the first lay person to serve as archivist for the congregation.

Cassandra has developed and implemented an updated organizational system of the Sinsinawa Dominicans’ archives collection. This will be important as the congregation transfers some of its archives to a new location in the near future as the building that currently houses the archives will be sold or deconstructed at Sinsinawa Mound. Her knowledge base in technology has been vital to her work in making the Sinsinawa archival collection easily available to researchers. “My hope is that the history of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa and Father Samuel Mazzuchelli, OP, will become wider known to all because the historical materials will be easy to research. It’s great to be a part of this rich history,” she said.

