Events & Retreats – 06.22.2022

Organ Concert: Joby Bell

Join us for an organ concert on Wednesday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound featuring Joby Bell. Since 2004, Joby has served on the faculty of the Hayes School of Music, Appalachian State University, where he teaches organ and church music studies. He has earned a reputation as one of the finest and approachable performers, teachers and service players of his generation. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website atwww.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

The Liturgical Calendar: Connecting Spirituality, Earth and Sacred Time

Eric Anglada, Sinsinawa Mound’s Ecological Programming Coordinator, will be leading The Liturgical Calendar presentation on Tuesday, July 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom for $15. This online presentation will introduce and deepen our understanding of one of the profound gifts that the church has to offer–the spiraling odyssey of the liturgical year. We will delve into holy days, feast days and the different seasons of the year, connecting them to the rhythms of the land. This will be an opportunity to learn different practices and traditions that can be incorporated into your personal, familial and communal spiritual journey. Please register for this presentation by Monday, July 11 at 4 p.m. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Grief Retreat: Journey Toward Wholeness

Sister Mary Hopkins will be leading a Grief Retreat at Sinsinawa Mound from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. Throughout our life we experience the loss of people, places and things. We will take time to reflect on our losses and to discover how loss can lead to greater wholeness and holiness. Lunch will be provided for attendees so please register by Monday, July 11. The retreat fee will be $50. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.