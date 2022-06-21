High Level Political Forum 2022

Theme: “Building back better from the coronavirus disease (COVID- 19) while advancing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

July 5-15, 2022

The High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) is the main setting of the United Nations follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Goals, to assure the fulfillment of these goals in 2030. The Forum meets annually as part of the Economic and Social Council for eight days.

The first Forum was held September 24, 2013. It replaced the Commission on Sustainable Development, which had met annually since 1993.

Informative next steps for the United Nations in response to COVID-19 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) are displayed in a moving video here. Hopefully, you will be able to take the time to review this video on the HLPF but also the SDG’s and what is at stake.

As part of its follow-up and review mechanisms, the member states are encouraged to “conduct regular and inclusive reviews of progress at the national and sub-national levels, which are country-led and country-driven” (paragraph 79). The national reviews serve as a basis for the regular reviews by the HLPF.

A significant document is the Secretary General’s report on the United Nations. His remarks are meaningful and give direction for the HLPF review this July.

Here are some highlights from the Secretary General’s report.

At the end of 2021, more than 5.4 million people worldwide had died directly due to COVID-19 75 million to 95 million people will live in extreme poverty in 2022 100 million children fell below the minimum reading proficiency The world is also witnessing the highest number of violent conflicts since 1945 Approximately 2 billion people living in conflict-affected countries by the end of As of April 2022, more than 5.3 million refugees had fled Ukraine (most of the who are women and children) and a further 7.7 million had been displaced inside the country. Another 13 million were stranded in conflict areas. 50 countries import at least 30% of their wheat from Ukraine or Russia, with 36 importing at least 50%, and most of them are African and least developed countries. Global emissions are set to increase by almost 14% over the current decade, which could lead to a climate catastrophe unless governments, the private sector and civil society work together to take immediate action. To get the SDGs back on track and to keep the 1.5-degree goal alive, we need to adopt low-carbon, resilient and inclusive development pathways that will reduce carbon emissions, conserve natural resources, transform our food systems, create better jobs and advance the transition to a greener, more inclusive and just economy. There is still a vaccine inequity. We need to vaccinate 70% in all countries by the middle of this year. Re-channel used Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to countries in need, providing effective debt relief and suspending or canceling all IMF surcharges in the interim.

For a further review of the Secretary General’s report please read here.

For an annotated program of the HLPF please click here.

For a look at the 44 countries that will present a Voluntary National Review please check here.

Please join us for the upcoming High-level Political Forum. Have you memorized the SDG’s yet? Try and memorize these as a participant in the High-Level Political Forum.