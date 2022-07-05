Events & Retreats – 7.6.22

Sinsinawa Organ Concert Series

Join Sinsinawa Mound for organ concerts on the following Wednesdays:

July 20 , at 7 p.m. featuring Jonathan Gregoire. Dr. Jonathan Gregoire supports congregational and choral singing as the organist at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano, Texas. He is the founder and director of the Arts Foundation of St. Andrew, and serves as adjunct faculty at Texas Woman’s University.

, at 7 p.m. featuring Jonathan Gregoire. Dr. Jonathan Gregoire supports congregational and choral singing as the organist at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano, Texas. He is the founder and director of the Arts Foundation of St. Andrew, and serves as adjunct faculty at Texas Woman’s University. July 27 , at 7 p.m. featuring Ann Marie Rigler. She is the Professor of Music and College Organist at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, where she teaches courses in music history, Christian worship practices and keyboard skills. As an active church musician, she currently serves as organist for First Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri.

, at 7 p.m. featuring Ann Marie Rigler. She is the Professor of Music and College Organist at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, where she teaches courses in music history, Christian worship practices and keyboard skills. As an active church musician, she currently serves as organist for First Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri. August 10, at 7 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound featuring Michael Mills. Michael is from Madison and will play the Casavant Opus 2847 in Queen of the Rosary Chapel.

All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website atwww.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Being Turned by Mystery: A Retreat Within the Ever Opening Circle

Paula Hirschboeck will be presenting Being Turned by Mystery at Sinsinawa Mound from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. This retreat offers teachings and practices for those who choose to enter the circle of transformation. Two 13th century religious teachers, the Dominican Meister Eckhart and the Zen Master Eihei Dogen, use the circle as a symbol of ever expanding love and wisdom. We will discover each phase of the circle’s moving energy through presentation on their teachings, mediation and dialogue. There will be a variety of practice choices: outdoors, with art, poetry or journaling. We will honor noble silence. The retreat fee will be $25 and you will need to register by Thursday, July 21. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Sacred Land-Wild Church: Lammas

Inspired by Celtic tradition and the Wild Church network, Sacred Land-Wild Church: Lammas will be held on July 30 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Sinsinawa Mound led by Eric Anglada, our ecological programming coordinator. Fire and song, ritual and community, prayer and quiet: this outdoor, ecumenical gathering is centered on honoring sacred land and sacred time. In a time of planetary upheaval, it is crucial to recover our elemental sense of connection and kinship with creator and creation. There will be a free will offering and no registration required for the event. All visitors to Sinsinawa Mound are to check in with the receptionist for a temperature screening and show proof of vaccination upon arrival. Contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter for more information. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Sinsinawa Mound Farmer’s Market

On July 27, Sinsinawa Mound will be hosting a farmer’s market from 4 to 7 p.m. The farmer’s market will be held at the Sinsinawa Collaborative Farm and feature multiple vendors. The featured vendors will be Collaborative Farmers, Sandhill Farms, City Girl Farming, The Mound’s Farm, Sinsinawa Bakery, Sinsinawa Book & Gift Shop and more. Please check our website for current COVID protocols. For more information, contact Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at //www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.