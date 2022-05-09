Dominican Sisters of Peace Honored with Pillar of Prayer Award
On Saturday, May 7, the Dominican Sisters of Peace were honored with the Pillar of Prayer Award at the Albertus Magnus College Lighting The Way Scholarship Gala. Sisters Pat Twohill, Anne Lythgoe, and Gene Poore attended the celebration in New Haven, CT. Albertus Magnus College is a founded ministry of the Dominican Sisters of Peace.
The awards presented at the Gala tie back to Albertus’ Mission and its Dominican pillars of Study, Prayer, Community and Service.
In her speech presenting the award to Sister Pat Twohill, who accepted on behalf of the Congregation, emcee Ann Nyberg, a local television anchor, spoke about the 200th anniversary of Dominican Sisters in the United States. She recalled how Mother Stephanie Mohun founded the college in 1925 and spoke of how today Sisters lift the lives of many through ministries in education, health care, social justice and more.
The presentation also focused on the Congregation’s support of the new Meister Eckhart Center for Catholic and Dominican Life. The Center, which engages and elevates the campus and external communities through lectures and service projects, opened in 2021.
Please click here for a video of the Gala event prepared by the Albertus Magnus media team.