Dominican Unites for Ukraine with Donation Drive

St. Mary’s Dominican High School student Nicole Udych and her mother Nataliya Udych with some of the donations collected for Dominican’s Donation Drive for Ukraine.



During a one-week donation drive for Ukraine, the St. Mary’s Dominican High School community collected donations of medicine, school supplies, children’s clothing, food, and toiletries that equated to three pick-ups of all donations. A Blue and Yellow Dress Down Day collected $3738.75 from students and personnel who donated a minimum of $5 to participate. Dominican alumnae contributed $555. Total monetary donations were $4293.75.

The drive was coordinated by the school’s Office of Dominican Catholic Identity and the Student Council, in partnership with the Udych Family that has family members in Ukraine. Dominican’s donations will be sent to the east coast for shipment to Europe and distribution to Ukraine.

St. Mary’s Dominican High School in New Orleans, LA, is a founded ministry of the Dominican Sisters of Peace.