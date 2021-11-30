Second Sunday of Advent: The Prophetic Voice for Dignity and Respect

In today’s readings we hear the voice of John the Baptist, “As it is written in the book of the words of Isaiah the prophet: “A voice of one calling in the wilderness, ‘Prepare the way for the LORD, make straight paths for him. (Luke3:4)

For 40 years Venezuela promoted an idea of democracy with its consequent system of freedoms in Latin America, President Hugo Chavez went on to promote the “Socialism of the XXI century” an unclear idea that seemed to be subordinated to the Cuban communist regime, in which, strangely, a richer, larger and more modern country submits politically to the dictates of a smaller one, this fractured national sovereignty.

At this moment, it is difficult to mention one aspect of Venezuelan life that has not been affected by the desire of President Nicolás Maduro’s regime to control everything. Yet, Venezuela’s oil industry, once one of the top five producers in the world, has grinded to a halt. Venezuela, Once an Oil Giant, Reaches the End of an Era – The New York Times (nytimes.com) . Media is among the most affected areas, with 90% of the print media disappearing, the country’s oldest television channel being taken off the air and journalists who dare to raise their voice being persecuted with full force for their work.

Just one example is the tragic struggle against the pandemic. The government claims that 80% of population will have been vaccinated. See link: Cuba Ships 1,5 Million Abdala Vaccines To Venezuela | News | teleSUR English. Yet world scientists give a far more dire report of vaccination. Only 32 % of the population has been vaccinated as of November 12, 2021. See one such report:

Venezuela, like other countries today, can be driven by ideological currents. Our Dominican Family in Venezuela describe the government as a totalitarian regime with democratic structures that have been eroded. Human Rights Watch evaluated the situation in grave terms. Follow the link to the full report. World Report 2021: Venezuela | Human Rights Watch (hrw.org)

In this time of Advent, the voices cry out in Venezuela to be heard. May we as Dominican Family and the world community join our voices in solidarity for dignity and respect for a bright future for Venezuela.

Video on human rights – derechos humanos: https://youtu.be/m8uxNYrFenI

Mes Dominicano por la Paz en Venezuela: Segundo domingo de Adviento: La voz profética por respeto y dignidad

En las lecturas de hoy escuchamos la voz de Juan el Bautista: “Como está escrito en el libro de las palabras del profeta Isaías: “Voz del que clama en el desierto: “Preparad el camino a Yahveh, hacedle sendas rectas”. (Lucas3:4) Durante 40 años Venezuela promovió una idea de democracia con su consiguiente sistema de libertades en América Latina, el presidente Hugo Chávez pasó a promover el “Socialismo del siglo XXI” una idea poco clara que parecía estar subordinada al régimen comunista cubano, en el que, extrañamente, un país más rico, más grande y más moderno se somete políticamente a los dictados de uno más pequeño, esta soberanía nacional fracturada.

En este momento, es difícil mencionar un aspecto de la vida venezolana que no se haya visto afectado por el deseo del régimen del presidente Nicolás Maduro de controlarlo todo. Sin embargo, la industria petrolera de Venezuela, que fue una de las cinco primeras productoras del mundo, se ha paralizado. Venezuela, otrora gigante del petróleo, llega al final de una era – The New York Times (nytimes.com) . Los medios de comunicación se encuentran entre las áreas más afectadas, con la desaparición del 90% de los medios impresos, la retirada del canal de televisión más antiguo del país y la persecución a ultranza de los periodistas que se atreven a alzar la voz por su trabajo.

Un ejemplo es la trágica lucha contra la pandemia. El gobierno afirma que el 80% de la población habrá sido vacunada. Ver enlace: Cuba entrega a Venezuela más de 1.5 millones de vacunas contra Covid-19 | Noticias | teleSUR (telesurtv.net) Sin embargo, los científicos del mundo dan un informe mucho más grave sobre la vacunación. Sólo el 32% de la población ha sido vacunada hasta el 12 de noviembre de 2021. Vea uno de estos informes: Estas son las tasas de vacunación de covid-19 por país en Latinoamérica, según Our World In Data (cnn.com)

Venezuela, al igual que otros países hoy en día, puede ser manejada por corrientes ideológicas. Nuestra Familia Dominicana en Venezuela describe al gobierno como un régimen totalitario con estructuras democráticas que han sido erosionadas. HumanRights Watch evaluó la situación en términos graves. Siga el enlace al informe completo: Informe Mundial 2021: Venezuela | Human Rights Watch (hrw.org)

En este tiempo de Adviento, las voces claman en Venezuela para ser escuchadas. Que como Familia Dominicana y la comunidad mundial unamos nuestras voces en solidaridad en la construccion de una Venezuela mejor.