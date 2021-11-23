First Sunday of Advent: Thirsting for a Government of Dignity and Justice

https://youtu.be/NnoNO54uJOY

Advent, a season of hope! As a Dominican Family, it is a time recognize the cry of our voices for dignity and justice in the world thirsting for hope. Today we hear in the reading of Jeremiah, “In those days, in that time, I will raise up for David a just shoot, he shall do what is right and just in the land. (Jer 33:15). The International Dominican Month for Peace reaches its fifth edition. After joining forces to accompany and help the Dominican family in Colombia (2017), Democratic Republic of Congo (2018), India (2019) and Ukraine (2020), it is the turn of Venezuela, the country with the largest oil reserves on the planet, but which for more than two decades has been going through the greatest political, social and economic crisis in its history.

This Advent we join in solidarity with the Dominican family in Venezuela. It is a challenge to be able to convey to the whole world the complex reality that is being experienced in this South American country and that has its origin in the destruction of democracy as a system of government and a way of life.

This process consisted of re-founding and modernizing democracy through the change of the constitution, which took place in 1999 and is still in use today.

Democracy, in the Venezuelan case, was understood as the Welfare State, which a government should support through state measures to improve the standard of living and quality of life of the population, in addition

to the voting in elections to determine the legality-legitimacy of such government; this vision was dismantled with the deterioration of the quality of life that the Chavista government caused to the country, which led to the understanding that there are many factor that must be taken care of for there to be a real democracy, such as: Rule of law, transparent elections and political parties, human rights, freedom, among others.

As we light our first candle of our Advent wreath this first Sunday of Advent, the prophet Jeremiah reminds us still today, “In those days Judah shall be safe and Jerusalem shall dwell secure”; let us be vigilant in building communities of hope in the world in places like Venezuela that all peoples may dwell secure.

Click here to watch a video.

Mes Dominicano por la Paz en Venezuela: Primer domingo de Adviento: Sed de un gobierno de dignidad y justicia

El tiempo de Adviento ¡un tiempo de esperanza! Como Familia Dominicana, es un tiempo que reconoce el grito de nuestras voces por la dignidad y la justicia en el mundo sediento de esperanza. Hoy escuchamos en la lectura de Jeremías: “En aquellos días, en aquel tiempo, suscitaré para David un brote justo, que hará lo que es justo y correcto en la tierra. (Jer 33,15). El Mes Internacional Dominicano por la Paz llega a su quinta edición. Después de unir fuerzas para acompañar y ayudar a la familia dominicana en Colombia (2017), República Democrática del Congo (2018), India (2019) y Ucrania (2020), es el turno de Venezuela, el país con las mayores reservas de petróleo del planeta, pero que desde hace más de dos décadas atraviesa la mayor crisis política, social y económica de su historia.

Este Adviento nos unimos en solidaridad con la familia dominicana en Venezuela. Es un reto poder transmitir al mundo entero la compleja realidad que se vive en este país sudamericano y que tiene su origen en la destrucción de la democracia como sistema de gobierno y forma de vida. Este proceso consistió en refundar y modernizar la democracia a través del cambio de la Constitución, que tuvo lugar en 1999 y que sigue vigente en la actualidad.

La democracia, en el caso venezolano, fue entendida como el Estado de Bienestar, que un gobierno debe apoyar a través de medidas estatales para mejorar el nivel y la calidad de vida de la población, además de

al voto en las elecciones para determinar la legalidad-legitimidad de dicho gobierno; esta visión se desmontó con el deterioro de la calidad de vida que el gobierno chavista causó al país, lo que llevó a entender que hay muchos factores que deben ser atendidos para que haya exista una verdadera democracia, tales como: estado de derecho, elecciones y partidos políticos transparentes, derechos humanos, libertad, entre otros.

Al encender la primera vela de nuestra corona de Adviento, el profeta Jeremías nos recuerda aún hoy: “En aquellos días Judá estará segura y Jerusalén habitará segura”; estemos atentos a construir comunidades de esperanza en el mundo en lugares como Venezuela para que todos los pueblos habiten seguros.