St. Mary’s Dominican High School Announces AP Scholar Awards

St. Mary’s Dominican High School announces students and graduates who have earned the designation of AP Scholars by the College Board in recognition of exceptional achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement (AP) Exams.

AP Scholar recognition was given to students who received scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. Recognized junior Charlotte Raymond; seniors Madeleine Ascani, Monica Cabes, Nhu-Thao Cao, Rowan French, Erin Kramer, Sara Landry, and Catherine Mansfield. Graduates: Emily Dominique, Sarah Fath, and Rebekah Haase.

AP Scholar with Honor recognized students who received an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Recognized seniors: Alexandra Amato, Haneen Awadallah, Caroline Blais, Jane Bostick, Katherine Gomez, Ada Holmes, Maeve Storm, and Jenna Thomas. Graduates: Isabella Brockway, Caroline Ondrusek, and Jenna Pertuit. AP Scholar with Distinction was awarded to seniors Jane Bickerton, Jasmine Ferrier, Elizabeth Mobley, Kaylie Nguyen, and Kate Weiss. This recognition is granted to students who receive average scores of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Recognizedgraduates: Madison Ferguson, Emily Hemelt, Sydney Raymond, and Audrey Wild.