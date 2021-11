During a recent Dress Down Day, St. Mary’s Dominican High School raised $2,176.69 to support St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in LaPlace and St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve, two elementary schools impacted by Hurricane Ida. For a minimum $2 donation from students and $5 donation from personnel, participants wore casual attire that day.

St. Mary’s Dominican High School homeroom representatives in their Dress Down Day attire (from left), Diya Sadhwani, Camille D’Arensbourg, Kelsey Major, Ada Holmes, Victoria Duhe, and Olivia Cassreino.

St. Mary’s Dominican High School senior and Executive Board Secretary Anne Carr, (left), and freshman homeroom representative Annabelle Cheramie, sort homeroom donations collected during Dress Down Day.