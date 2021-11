In song and dance, Drama Club members of St. Mary’s Dominican High School presented the Luminous Mysteries at the school’s annual Celebration of the Living Rosary. Leading the assembly in recitation of the Mysteries in English, French, Latin, and Spanish were members of the Foreign Language, English, and Religion faculty and students. For the past 27 years, the school has presented the Celebration of the Living Rosary.

The Fourth Luminous Mystery – The Transfiguration, is presented by, (front row, from left), Heaven Haney, Mia DiGiovanni, Kelci Lewis, Kathryn Fine, Lillian Cazabon, and Lisette Gowland. In the back row are mimes Elise Grazulis, Holly Rantz who portrayed Jesus, Rebecca Wren, Rachel Lefante, and Fatima Alsheres.

St. Mary’s Dominican High School Drama Club member Heaven Haney singsduring the school’s annual Celebration of the Living Rosary.