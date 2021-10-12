Events & Retreats – 10.13.21

Meeting Alzheimer’s: The Art and Science of Creative Dementia Caregiving

SINSINAWA, Wis.—People caring for those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia can find support in a program sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center. Meeting Alzheimer’s: The Art and Science of Creative Dementia Caregiving—for Families, Friends, and Informal Caregivers will be held Wednesday, Nov. 10, and Thursday, Nov. 11, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day. Please check our website for current COVID protocols.

It can be difficult to understand or communicate and connect with people who have Alzheimer’s or dementia. They may say or do things that don’t make sense, or they may become upset or angry. Finding creative ways to react and respond can make a big difference in the quality of their lives and enhance ongoing relationships. Providing state-of-the-art information grounded in Alzheimer’s science, Jade Angelica will be teaching techniques drawn from spiritual practices and creative drama. So all may attend in good health, please refrain from wearing perfume, cologne, aftershave, or other scented personal-care products. To make this program a true gift for the caregivers, the workshop, program materials, and lunch are offered to family caregivers free of charge through a grant from the Bader Philanthropies, Inc.

The registration deadline is Nov. 5. Participants can register and make arrangements for local hotels or learn about the program by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.

Voices Serving the Holy in All: A Singing Retreat

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Join a retreat for people who don’t sing and for people who love to sing. Voices Serving the Holy in All: A Singing Retreat is being sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Song leader Liz Rog will help you relax into the voice you were born to sing with as you share beautiful, playful, simple songs that can reshape the world. Come bring your voice to help create an island of sanity, a place of belonging. Through group singing, you’ll experience joy, a sense of success, and an expression of shared meaning. We’ll deepen our sense of communion with one another and a sense of sanctuary for all our spirits. The fee is $60 per person, and the registration deadline is Nov. 8. Please register by contacting Arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter,where you can also check for current COVID protocols. Sinsinawa Mound, the motherhouse for the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, is located in southwest Wisconsin on County Road Z, off Highway 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.