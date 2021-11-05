We Have Family in Myanmar: Urgent Action Needed

Dangerous news from our Dominican Family in Myanmar (formerly known as Burma)

The military is now back in charge and has declared a year-long state of emergency. It seized control on February 1, 2021, following a general election in which the presidential candidate, Ms. Suu Kyi’s NLD party won by a landslide.

Though you may not know much about the country, we have Dominican Family there. Hundreds have been killed and thousands arrested during 2021.

Here is a video composed by our Dominicans sharing a brief overview of the situation: We Have Family in Myanmar: Urgent Action Alert

A brief BBC article might help you with the historical background of the situation: Myanmar coup: What is happening and why? – BBC News

The Dominican Family seeks our support.