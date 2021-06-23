From the UN: High Level Political Forum

So, what exactly is the (HLPF) High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development?

It is the core of United Nations platform. It is a progress report on the 2030 Agenda and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. This meeting will take place from July 6- 15th as part of the high-level segment of the Council.

The theme for this year’s review is: “Sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that promotes the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development: building an inclusive and effective path for the achievement of the 2030 Agenda in the context of the decade of action and delivery for sustainable development”.

In an earlier UN Update we reviewed the eight development goals to be addressed this year: 1 on no poverty, 2 on zero hunger, 3 on good health and well-being, 8 on decent work and economic growth, 10 on reduced inequalities, 12 on responsible consumption and production, 13 on climate action, 16 on peace, justice, and strong institutions, and 17 on partnerships in depth. Hopefully, you are beginning to see the interrelatedness and intersectionality of these goals.

But, there is a link between the eight sustainable development goals being addressed during the HLPF and the call of Pope Francis to participate in a radical seven-year platform for action called Laudato Si.

Laudato Si addresses the The Cry Of The Poor and The Cry Of The Earth. These are integral to the attainment of the Sustainable Development goals as well as those of Laudato Si.

The Laudo Si Platform lays things out differently. But not unlike the SDGs. Laudato Si also has targets for each area. The targets are not yet totally developed. However, the targets will be completed through a SMART process. They will be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time Bound.

In addition to the targets there are three pillars to achieving the outcomes needed. The Three Pillars are: Commitment, Public, and Accountable and prophetic. This means that each institute or congregation that embarks on the Laudato Si Platform will need to create a Commitment, find a way to make their commitment public and plan as well as outline how they are going to be accountable for their commitment and identify it as a prophetic stance for the planet, our Common Home. The Platform also addresses:

Ecological economics

Simple lifestyles

Ecological education

Ecological spirituality.

Community engagement

These additional elements of the Laudo Si relate directly to the goal 3 on good health and well-being, 8 on decent work and economic growth, 12 on responsible consumption and production, 13 on climate action, 16 on peace, justice, and strong institutions, and 17 on partnerships. Though Laudato Si indirectly touches on these SDGs nevertheless we can envision how the two intersect and the importance of their intersecting.

Like the SDGs, Laudato Si is a framework by which an institution can respond to the urgency of the ecological crisis. To accomplish the targets and commitments; partnerships are a must. An institution cannot accomplish its goals without the intersection with other partners in the protection of our planet as this is a radical call before us. And neither can the SDGs 2030 Agenda be accomplished without partnerships.

As the Laudato Si Platform for Action develops we will make additional connections between the SDGS. To be continued…..