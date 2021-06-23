New Podcast Series from the Dominican Sisters of Hope Celebrates the Life of Dominic de Guzman

OSSINING – The Dominican Sisters of Hope Celebrations Committee has released a 10-part podcast series: Celebrating Dominic de Guzman. For ten weekly sessions through June and July 2021, Sisters, associates, and laypeople will explore the life and legacy of Saint Dominic. The final podcast will be released on August 6, 2021; the 800th anniversary of the death of our Holy Father, Dominic de Guzman.

In gratitude for all that Dominic reflected, embodied, and preached, we’ll explore Dominic’s early life, his deep desire for prayer and his love of the eucharistic celebration, his love of neighbor, and his itinerant preaching, bringing to all the Gospel of God’s merciful love. Saint Dominic’s influence is ever present.

The Celebrating Dominic de Guzman podcasts can be found on the Dominican Sisters of Hope website, at https://ophope.org/category/celebrating-dominic-de-guzman

