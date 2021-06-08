Events & Retreats – 06.09.2021

New Organist joins Summer Organ Concert series at Mound

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sinsinawa Mound Center is excited to announce Andrew Kreigh is playing his first concert of the Summer Organ Concert series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. Concert guests will follow COVID-19 protocol, including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and using hand sanitizer, and attendance will be limited to 125 people. Guests will have limited access to the main foyer and Queen of the Rosary Chapel. The concerts will also be available online at www.sinsinawa.org/live at the time of the concert or later in an archived format by tapping or clicking on “on demand.”

Kreigh serves as the director of music and liturgy at Saint Bernard Catholic Church, Madison, Wis., his hometown. He holds a Bachelor of Music in music business from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, where he also studied piano performance with Dr. Eli Kalman, and a master’s in organ performance from the University of Iowa, under the instruction of Gregory Hand. Kreigh served as apprentice to several cathedral music directors throughout the United States and was an active organist for the Diocese of Madison and cathedral parish in Madison as well as the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist in Milwaukee. He maintains an active concert schedule throughout the United States and has performed with the Cathedral Choir of Saint John the Evangelist, Milwaukee, on tour in Austria and Germany. Kreigh has overseen multiple organ projects and installations. To support the concert series, go online to www.sinsinawa.org/donate and select “organ concert series.” For more information, contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Workshop Explores Parables of Jesus

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Sinsinawa Mound Center is sponsoring Exploring the Parables of Jesus from 9:30 to 11 a.m. CDT Tuesday, July 6, via Zoom. Jesus was a master teacher and shared with his listeners many stories of God’s reign. Sister Mary Ellen Green, OP, will explore a few of these parables and how they relate to our lives today. She has served as teacher and administrator and on the leadership team for the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. Sister Mary Ellen has done retreat work throughout the United States as well as New Zealand, Australia, and France. The fee is $15 per person, and the registration deadline is July 5 at noon. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Black Plays July Organ Concert

SINSINAWA, Wis.—Karen Black of Waverly, Iowa, will be the featured organist for the Summer Organ Concert at Sinsinawa Mound Center at 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday, July 7. Concert guests will follow COVID-19 protocol, including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and using hand sanitizer, and attendance will be limited to 125 people. Guests will have limited access to the main foyer and Queen of the Rosary Chapel. The concerts will also be available online at www.sinsinawa.org/live at the time of the concert or later in an archived format by tapping or clicking on “on demand.”

Black is the Rudi Inselmann endowed professor of organ at Wartburg College, Waverly, where she teaches organ and church music, music theory, and aural skills and serves as organist for weekday chapel and Sunday worship services. She holds the Bachelor of Music in church music from St. Olaf College, the Master of Music in organ and church music from Indiana University, and the Doctor of Music in organ performance and literature from Indiana University. Her organ teachers include Larry Smith, Marilyn Keiser, John Ferguson, Robert Kendall, Dennis Schmidt and Gene Janssen. Black is active as a recitalist and clinician and has performed throughout the United States and Germany. Her essay, “J. S. Bach as Theologian-Musician,” appears in “Together by Grace: Introducing the Lutherans”(Augsburg Fortress, 2016), and she has published organ and choral arrangements with Augsburg Fortress. Her most recent is a collection of organ hymn introductions, “Shine Like the Sun”(Augsburg Fortress, 2018). For more information, contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.