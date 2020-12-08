Events & Retreats – 12.9.2020

Adrian Dominican Sisters Offer Virtual Advent, Christmas, and New Year Services

November 24, 2020, Adrian, Michigan – The Adrian Dominican Sisters invite you and your family to virtual celebrations of Advent, Christmas, and New Year’s, live streamed to your home from Weber Retreat and Conference Center and St. Catherine Chapel in Adrian.

Morning Advent Prayer is celebrated around the Advent wreath from the Weber Center at 9:00 a.m. EST on Mondays, November 30 and December 7, 14, and 21, 2020.

Christmas Eve Liturgy is celebrated at 7:00 p.m. EST Thursday, December 24, 2020, beginning with a prelude at 6:30 p.m. The 10:30 a.m. EST Christmas Day Liturgy begins with a prelude at 10:15 a.m. EST Both Masses are live streamed from St. Catherine Chapel.

Conclude 2020 and welcome in the New Year with Taizé Prayer at 6:30 p.m. EST from St. Catherine Chapel. Taizé prayer services typically involve a series of repetitive chants of psalms or other Scripture passages, evoking a quiet, meditative atmosphere.

Join in these celebrations at http://adriandominicans.org/Live-Stream.

National College “Preaching in Action” Conference Goes Virtual

For the first time during its 19 year history, the National College “Preaching in Action” Conference will be held online.

Though this venue has its challenges it also has its blessings.

Having the conference online, dramatically lowers the cost of the conference registration fees, eliminates the need to travel to and from the conference venue site and all allows for more colleges/universities to participate. Especially those who have never had this wonderful opportunity before.

So, if you are a Dominican College or University, a College or University that has a Dominican presence, or perhaps a College or University that might see this as an opportunity for their young people to experience something new, then this is an opportunity you can’t pass up!

The conference schedule is filled with expert speakers, wonderful prayer services, a tasting of Dominican life and mission, as well as lots of opportunities for engaging in community sharing and fun activities for all.

Why not try it on for size? If interested in having your school participate, please contact me at info@dymusa.org for more details.

To see the activities from previous conferences and find out what actually happens at the conference, go to our website at dymusa.org.

Sister Laurie Brink Offers Virtual Advent Reflection Series

This Advent season, you are invited to enjoy a four-part series titled “One Like Us: Advent Reflections on the Humanity of Jesus” presented by Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa Laurie Brink, OP. Professor of New Testament Studies at Catholic Theological Union, Chicago.

“The Incarnation of Jesus means that, though he is the Son of God, Jesus is one like us, having experienced a full range of emotions, struggles, successes, and failures,” said Sr. Laurie. “Far from removing himself from the pain and suffering of his day, Jesus reached out in compassion, restored those who were suffering, and returned frequently to his source of strength. As we prepare for Christmas, these sessions provide us an opportunity to reflect on the humanity of Jesus.”

The four virtual sessions will explore these questions: What did Jesus do and why did he do it? How was he able to continue? We will come to know more deeply that Jesus is one like us, and in our response and service to others, we are also one like him. The four sessions are free and available for viewing by clicking on the links below. Reflection questions are provided after each presentation as an opportunity for group discussion or private prayer.

All videos in this series can be located at here.

Meditation Retreat Teaches Beginners, Offers Refresher

SINSINAWA, WI – Sinsinawa Mound Center is sponsoring a retreat on meditation for those who are new to the practice of meditation or have strayed from your practice and want a refresher. Meditation: It’s Not What You Think will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon CST Saturday, Jan. 9. The practice of meditation has become so popularized that it promises to offer some desired outcome–a kind of commodity we purchase for a particular purpose. When, in fact, the practice of meditation is a way of being in our lives with less fear and greater compassion. Participants will explore the fundamental basics of a variety of helpful meditation practices, as well as have time to practice several meditation methods. Tom Roberts, a licensed psychotherapist and clinical hypnotherapist, will lead our retreat. He specializes in hypnotherapy and mindfulness therapy. The fee is $30 per person, and the registration deadline is Thursday, Jan. 7, at 4 p.m. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Dominican Sisters Invite Public to Celebrate Christmas Services Virtually

SINSINAWA, WI – The Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa invite you to worship with them virtually as they celebrate Christmas. Services will be livestreamed at www.sinsinawa.org/live at the following times: Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Christmas music prelude at 7 p.m. and Mass at 7:30 p.m., and Christmas Day, Dec. 25, Mass at 11 a.m. Though we cannot worship together in person during this coronavirus pandemic, we hope you are experiencing good health, are connected with those you love, and have what you need. We hold the needs of the world in prayer daily.

Learn more about the work of the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa by visiting www.sinsinawa.org. The Sisters are part of a worldwide Dominican family, the Order of Preachers. For over 800 years, Dominicans have continued to preach and teach the Gospel in word and deed. Today, thousands of sisters, nuns, priests, brothers, associates, and laity minister in more than 100 countries around the world.

Reading Wendell Berry in Dark Times Workshop

SINSINAWA, WI – Reading Wendell Berry in Dark Times is being sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. CST Wednesday, Jan. 6. In our dark and precarious times, participants will delve into the poetry and prose of Kentucky farmer, Wendell Berry. Berry is arguably today’s most lyrical, passionate and important prophet writing today. Sinsinawa Mound Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will lead a discussion that explores Berry’s life and observations on land, race, spirituality, health and crisis. The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. CST. Please register by contacting Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visiting our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Webinar: Russia’s Claws in Ukraine

Join the Dominican Friars on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 am (Montreal/New York), live on Zoom, in English with simultaneous translation into Spanish and French.

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84141523384?pwd=UVVtOHpNZjNpMnhpWWVDcVhPdkZVQT09

Meeting ID: 841 4152 3384

Passcode: 117721

to connect via phone call find local number at: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdoT6TFglW and add the Meeting ID and Passcode.

Click here for more information.