Dominican Cross Country Team Celebrates State Wins

Returning with wins from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) state meet, St. Mary’s Dominican High School’s Cross Country team was celebrated during a Champions Parade on campus. The meet was held November 16 and 17 at Northwestern State in Nachitoches. Dominican finished state runner-up with 84 points to Baton Rouge’s St. Joseph Academy (48). Junior Kelsey Major won the Class 5A girls individual state title in 18 minutes, 33 seconds – the fastest three-mile girls time run on a revamped course outside Northwestern State’s Walter Ledet Track for all races.

Major, who was injured last year, said her goal was to win the race either this year or next. “During the last mile and a half, I decided, this is it, I am going to push it and win the race right here. And it worked,” she said.