Sinsinawa Mound Center is sponsoring four virtual micro-retreats over the next five months that invite participants to be attentive and compassionate, pause, and appreciate each faith-based season as it mirrors the natural changing cycle of seasons. Sister Stella DeVenuta, OSF, will lead the series Pause: A Season to Breathe. Like the seasons of Earth that shift and change in nature, our lives of faith are also cyclical. From the ordinary time of now through the anticipated promise of hope, these sessions will be both reflective and engaging, with an invitation to carry the session focus into further reflection as personal practice. The first micro-retreat, Season of Change and Resilience, and is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon CST Saturday, Nov. 7. Future sessions are at the same times Dec. 12 (Season of Waiting), Feb. 27 (Season of Release) and April 10 (Season of Hope). The fee is $25 per person and the registration deadline is Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. To register contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.