No fruitcake? Yes, there will be fruitcake!

The Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose are meeting the challenge of our times by hosting their first Online Holiday Boutique!

All your favorite Dominican treats will be available. There will be Olive Oil, Fruitcakes, Honey, even Honey Soap! There are many items handmade by the Sisters available. Also Sisters’ art, photo cards, origami and knitted and crocheted items.

Many baked goods are offered such as Sister Pia’s German Cookies, Sister Lynn Marie’s Bourbon Balls, and Sister Francis Clare’s delicious Biscotti, along with decorated cookies, fudge and much more.

Don’t forget to enter to win a prize at the Raffle. You can print tickets from the web site and send them in for your chance at a grand prize of $1000.

Just go to www.msjdominicans.com and follow the link to the ONLINE HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE! And yes, there will be fruitcakes!

