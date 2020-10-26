The Rev. Dr. Jade Angelica joins Sinsinawa Mound Center via Zoom for Hope and Healing for Alzheimer’s from 7 to 8:15 p.m. CST Thursday, Nov. 12. This presentation is designed to open minds and hearts in new ways, to provoke thought by challenging our cultural conditioning about a difficult topic that touches many of us, and to offer hope and consolation to those who accompany loved ones through the journey of diminishing cognitive capacities that are the hallmark of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Angelica is the author of the book “Where Two Worlds Touch: A Spiritual Journey through Alzheimer’s Disease; the CD “Meeting Alzheimer’s: Companionship on the Journey; and the audio play “The Forgiving and the Forgetting: Hope and Healing for Alzheimer’s, now available on YouTube. The fee is $15 per person and the registration deadline is Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. To register contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.