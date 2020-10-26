Retreat Helps Young Adult Women to Discern Life Path

Dubuque Area Vocation Association (DAVA) invites young adult women to an online retreat, Seeking God: A Day of Discernment for Young Adult Women, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 7. This retreat will offer helpful tools for discerning your vocation to married, single or religious life. Participants will explore together how silence and listening create a discerning heart. The day will include prayer, talks, breaks for personal reflection and small group conversations. Participants can register online at http://bit.ly/Seeking_God. For more information, contact Michelle Horton via phone at 608-695-6060 or via email at ma.horton6@gmail.com.