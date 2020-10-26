Mohican storyteller Jim Bear Jacobs Virtual Interview

Join a virtual interview with Mohican storyteller Jim Bear Jacobs to learn about the connection between story and place, be challenged by Native American spirituality and learn what non-native people can do to decolonize. Story, Place, and Indigenous Spirituality, sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center, will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. CST Wednesday, Nov. 11. Jacobs is a theologian, historian, storyteller and member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican Nation. He is the director of community engagement and racial justice for the Minnesota Council of Churches as well as the creator and director of Healing Minnesota Stories, a program of the Minnesota Council of Churches dedicated to ensuring that the Native American voice is heard in areas where it has long been ignored. The fee is $10 per person and the registration deadline is Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. To register contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.