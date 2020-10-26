Hildegard of Bingen Explored in Virtual Workshop

Hildegard of Bingen, a Catholic saint and Doctor of the Church, will be the topic of discussion during St. Hildegard, the Divine Feminine, and the Greening of God from 2 to 3 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 14. This virtual workshop is sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center. Today, Hildegard is known especially for her visions and lyrics concerning the feminine divine and her prescient ecological awareness. After a short introduction, we will focus on Hildegard’s visions of divine love (caritas) and Lady Wisdom. We will also explore Hildegard’s urgent prophetic message about cosmology, ecological balance and the effects of human sinfulness on the environment. Barbara Newman, author and professor at Northwestern University in Illinois, will facilitate. She is known for her work on medieval religious culture, comparative literature and women’s spirituality. The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. To register contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.