Winter Painting Class

A painting class will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Sinsinawa Mound. All precautionary coronavirus practices will be in place, and there is a limit of 10 people. Sarah Barnes, artist and owner of Create It Art Studio in Dubuque, IA, will guide participants in painting a skating snowperson on canvas. People of all skill levels are welcome to attend, and painters can add their own personal touches. Materials will be provided. The registration deadline is Nov. 13, and the fee is $40. For more information, contact Guest Services at 608-748-4411 or visit our website at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.