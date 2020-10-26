‘Dead Man Walking’ Author Live Stream Talk Offered Through Weber Center

Sister Helen Prejean, CSJ, author of Dead Man Walking, offers a live stream presentation on the death penalty. “Dead Man Walking: The Journey Continues” is from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. EST Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Sister Helen’s 1993 book, Dead Man Walking, tells of her experience of journeying with a man on death row. An advocate for the end of the death penalty, she has been instrumental in sparking national dialogue on capital punishment and on shaping the Catholic Church’s opposition to all executions.

The cost of the presentation is $15. Register to receive a live stream link. Visit www.webercenter.org and click on “programs.” Registrations may also be made by calling 517-266-4000 or emailing webercenter@adriandominicans.org. Limited scholarships are available.

